GlaxoSmithKline : GSK to supply 10,000 doses of COVID-19 drug to Canada

Oct 4 (Reuters) - London-based drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline PLC
said on Monday it signed a deal to supply 10,000 doses
of its COVID-19 monoclonal antibody therapy to the Canadian
government.
"With the emergence of variants of concern across the
country, in particular the Delta variant, new therapies like
sotrovimab are important to treating the disease in its early
stages," said Ranya El Masri, head of government affairs and
market access for GSK Canada.
The drug, sotrovimab, developed in partnership with Vir
Biotechnology Inc was approved by Canada in July to
treat mild to moderate COVID-19 patients, above 12 years of age,
who are at high risk for progressing to hospitalization or
death.
The deal allows Canada's provincial and territorial
healthcare systems to gain access to sotrovimab from this month
and provides an option to the Canadian government to purchase
additional doses next year based on its needs, GSK said.
Sotrovimab has also been approved for treating COVID-19 in
the United States, Japan and the European Union, among others.
