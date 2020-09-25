Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

GlaxoSmithKline : Gets FDA Approval for Blood-Disorder Drug Nucala

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 05:04pm EDT

By Kimberly Chin

GlaxoSmithKline PLC has received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval for the drug Nucala, which treats adult and pediatric patients with hypereosinophilic syndrome, a type of blood disorder.

Nucala will become the first and only targeted biologic treatment to win approval for patients with eosinophil-driven disease in the U.S., the company said. Eosinophils are a type of white blood cell.

The FDA's approval follows a review of data from the company's Phase 3 study, GlaxoSmithKline said. The results showed 50% fewer patients experienced worsening symptoms or required an escalation in treatment compared with the use of a placebo, the company said.

The results were recently published in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Nucala is currently used as treatment for several other eosinophil-driven diseases.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
05:04pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Gets FDA Approval for Blood-Disorder Drug Nucala
DJ
03:59pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA Approves Nucala as the First and Only Biologic Treatment f..
BU
02:50pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : FDA approves Nucala as the first and only biologic treatment f..
PU
03:43aDYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES : China's Clover says its coronavirus vaccine candidate sho..
RE
02:14aEXCLUSIVE : AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal
RE
02:00aAstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal
RE
09/24EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply..
RE
09/23EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply..
RE
09/23EU close to concluding preliminary talks with Novavax on COVID vaccine supply..
RE
09/23New Covid-19 vaccine developments
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 931 M 44 425 M 44 425 M
Net income 2020 4 771 M 6 068 M 6 068 M
Net Debt 2020 22 678 M 28 842 M 28 842 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 5,43%
Capitalization 73 391 M 93 225 M 93 338 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
EV / Sales 2021 2,62x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 91,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 1 879,17 GBX
Last Close Price 14,74 GBX
Spread / Highest target 15 839%
Spread / Average Target 12 645%
Spread / Lowest Target 10 413%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-18.13%92 268
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.82%380 891
ROCHE HOLDING AG5.67%305 409
MERCK & CO., INC.-8.58%210 306
PFIZER, INC.-8.12%198 714
NOVARTIS AG-12.73%190 455
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group