GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline : Partners With CureVac on New Coronavirus Vaccines

02/03/2021 | 02:40am EST
By Joe Hoppe

GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Wednesday that it has entered a 150 million euros ($180.7 million) partnership with CureVac NV, aiming to develop a candidate vaccine for emerging variants of the coronavirus.

The British pharmaceutical company said that development will begin on the next generation of mRNA vaccines for the coronavirus, with the potential for a multi-valent approach to help fight multiple new variants in one vaccine. The companies are targeting availability in 2022, subject to regulatory approval.

The companies will build off of CureVac's first generation coronavirus vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, which is currently in Phase 2b and Phase 3 trials. GlaxoSmithKline will also help support the manufacture of up to 100 million doses of CVnCoV in 2021.

Under the new agreement, GlaxoSmithKline will be the marketing authorization holder for the next vaccine, except in Switzerland, and will hold exclusive rights to develop, manufacture and commercialize it, except in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. It will make an upfront payment of EUR75 million with a further milestone payment of EUR75 million.

"This new collaboration builds on our existing relationship with CureVac and means that together, we will combine our scientific expertise in mRNA and vaccine development to advance and accelerate the development of new Covid-19 vaccine candidates," Chief Executive Emma Walmsley said .

Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CUREVAC N.V. 4.39% 98.7 Delayed Quote.21.75%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.77% 1366.8 Delayed Quote.1.94%
