GlaxoSmithKline Pauses Three Trials of Respiratory Syncytial Virus Maternal Vaccine Candidate

02/18/2022 | 02:29am EST
By Kyle Morris


GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Friday that it has paused enrolment and vaccination in a Phase 3 trial evaluating its potential respiratory syncytial virus maternal vaccine candidate, as well as two other trials investigating the drug candidate in pregnant women.

The U.K. pharmaceutical major said the decision was made after a recommendation from the Independent Data Monitoring Committee and based on an observation from a safety assessment.

The decision doesn't affect the AReSVi 006 Phase 3 trial, it said


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-18-22 0228ET

Financials
Sales 2021 34 029 M 46 357 M 46 357 M
Net income 2021 3 990 M 5 435 M 5 435 M
Net Debt 2021 20 814 M 28 354 M 28 354 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,4x
Yield 2021 5,06%
Capitalization 79 924 M 109 B 109 B
EV / Sales 2021 2,96x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,3%
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 579,60 GBX
Average target price 1 778,57 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-1.68%108 880
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.85%437 511
ROCHE HOLDING AG-9.00%303 452
PFIZER, INC.-17.19%274 469
ABBVIE INC.7.07%256 290
NOVO NORDISK A/S-8.45%234 153