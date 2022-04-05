Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  GlaxoSmithKline plc
  News
  Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/05 11:35:25 am EDT
1703.8 GBX   +3.09%
02:28pGLAXOSMITHKLINE : Presentations PDF - 3.4MB
PU
02:26pFDA pulls authorization for GSK-Vir's COVID therapy amid rising BA.2 cases
RE
11:10aEuropean ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading
MT
GlaxoSmithKline : Presentations PDF - 3.4MB

04/05/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
ESG performance to deliver health impact and shareholder returns

Access

Global health & Health securityProduct GovernanceEthical Standards

Trust for all stakeholdersReduced risk to operations

2

Claire Lund

Vice President of Environmental Sustainability

Agenda

Six key areas to cover

1. Strategy and goals

4. Targets and progress

2. Long-term value creation

5. Working in partnership

3. Integration into operations

6. External recognition

4

5

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 18:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 086 M 47 329 M 47 329 M
Net income 2022 5 270 M 6 912 M 6 912 M
Net Debt 2022 18 058 M 23 684 M 23 684 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 3,17%
Capitalization 83 633 M 110 B 110 B
EV / Sales 2022 2,82x
EV / Sales 2023 2,65x
Nbr of Employees 90 096
Free-Float 92,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 1 652,80 GBX
Average target price 1 789,16 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,25%
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Jon Ellis VP & Head-Technology Business Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC2.88%109 713
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.16%464 048
ROCHE HOLDING AG0.96%335 568
PFIZER, INC.-13.73%286 453
ABBVIE INC.19.56%285 944
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY5.50%262 962