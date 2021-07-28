GlaxoSmithKline : Q2 2021 US dollar translation PDF - 159.8KB
07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Income statement
Three months ended 30 June 2021
Total
Total
£m
$m
----
----
TURNOVER
8,092
11,283
Cost of sales
(2,554)
(3,562)
----
----
Gross profit
5,538
7,721
Selling, general and administration
(2,642)
(3,684)
Research and development
(1,222)
(1,704)
Royalty income
77
108
Other operating expense
(76)
(104)
----
----
OPERATING PROFIT
1,675
2,337
Finance income
7
10
Finance expense
(192)
(268)
Loss on disposal of interests in associates
(36)
(50)
Share of after tax profits of joint ventures and associates
16
22
----
----
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
1,470
2,051
Taxation
68
92
----
----
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
1,538
2,143
----
----
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
143
200
Profit attributable to shareholders
1,395
1,943
----
----
1,538
2,143
----
----
EARNINGS PER SHARE
27.9p
38.8¢
----
----
Diluted earnings per share
27.6p
38.4¢
----
----
US dollar amounts shown above are a convenience translation of the sterling amounts. US dollar results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated using average rates for the period. US dollar results for the three months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated as the difference between these six months results translated into US dollars and US dollar results previously published for the three months ended 31 March 2021.
Income statement
Six months ended 30 June 2021
Total
Total
£m
$m
----
----
TURNOVER
15,510
21,492
Cost of sales
(5,034)
(6,975)
----
----
Gross profit
10,476
14,517
Selling, general and administration
(5,069)
(7,024)
Research and development
(2,340)
(3,243)
Royalty income
168
233
Other operating income
133
184
----
----
OPERATING PROFIT
3,368
4,667
Finance income
17
24
Finance expense
(393)
(545)
Loss on disposal of interests in associates
(36)
(50)
Share of after tax profits of joint ventures and associates
32
44
----
----
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION
2,988
4,140
Taxation
(190)
(263)
----
----
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION
2,798
3,877
----
----
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
330
457
Profit attributable to shareholders
2,468
3,420
----
----
2,798
3,877
----
----
EARNINGS PER SHARE
49.4p
68.5¢
----
----
Diluted earnings per share
48.9p
67.8¢
----
----
US dollar amounts shown above are a convenience translation of the sterling amounts. US dollar results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated using average rates for the period. US dollar results for the three months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated as the difference between these six months results translated into US dollars and US dollar results previously published for the three months ended 31 March 2021.
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 30 June 2021
Inter-
Inter-
Total
US
Europe
national
Total
US
Europe
national
£m
£m
£m
£m
$m
$m
$m
$m
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Respiratory
717
463
150
104
999
645
209
145
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Anoro Ellipta
134
77
36
21
187
108
50
29
Trelegy Ellipta
291
204
49
38
405
284
68
53
Nucala
292
182
65
45
407
253
91
63
HIV
1,235
716
292
227
1,721
998
407
316
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Dolutegravir products
1,189
691
280
218
1,657
962
391
304
Tivicay
407
196
72
139
567
273
101
193
Triumeq
466
292
112
62
650
406
157
87
Juluca
132
101
27
4
184
141
37
6
Dovato
184
102
69
13
256
142
96
18
Rukobia
10
10
-
-
14
14
-
-
Cabenuva
4
3
1
-
5
4
1
-
Other
32
12
11
9
45
18
15
12
Immuno-inflammation and other
specialty
233
179
17
37
324
249
24
51
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Benlysta
214
179
17
18
298
249
24
25
Sotrovimab
16
-
-
16
22
-
-
22
Oncology
119
68
49
2
166
95
68
3
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Zejula
98
54
41
3
137
75
57
5
Blenrep
21
14
8
(1)
29
20
11
(2)
Jemperli
1
-
1
-
1
-
1
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
2,304
1,426
508
370
3,211
1,987
709
515
Established Pharmaceuticals
1,925
560
455
910
2,686
781
635
1,270
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Established Respiratory
1,089
478
250
361
1,520
667
349
504
Arnuity Ellipta
10
9
-
1
14
12
-
2
Avamys/Veramyst
63
-
20
43
88
-
28
60
Flixotide/Flovent
105
68
15
22
147
95
22
30
Incruse Ellipta
53
29
19
5
74
41
26
7
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
312
153
84
75
435
213
117
105
Seretide/Advair
347
132
79
136
484
184
110
190
Ventolin
167
89
25
53
233
125
35
73
Other Respiratory
32
(2)
8
26
45
(3)
11
37
Dermatology
102
-
35
67
142
-
49
93
Augmentin
91
-
29
62
127
-
40
87
Avodart
85
-
30
55
119
1
42
76
Imigran/Imitrex
26
7
12
7
37
10
17
10
Lamictal
116
55
28
33
162
76
39
47
Seroxat/Paxil
30
-
8
22
41
-
11
30
Valtrex
23
2
9
12
32
3
12
17
Other
363
18
54
291
506
24
76
406
Pharmaceuticals
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
4,229
1,986
963
1,280
5,896
2,768
1,343
1,785
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Pharmaceuticals turnover - six months ended 30 June 2021
Inter-
Inter-
Total
US
Europe
national
Total
US
Europe
national
£m
£m
£m
£m
$m
$m
$m
$m
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Respiratory
1,336
849
293
194
1,851
1,176
406
269
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Anoro Ellipta
251
140
72
39
348
194
100
54
Trelegy Ellipta
539
377
94
68
746
522
130
94
Nucala
546
332
127
87
757
460
176
121
HIV
2,266
1,313
579
374
3,140
1,820
802
518
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Dolutegravir products
2,179
1,267
560
352
3,019
1,755
776
488
Tivicay
708
359
147
202
981
497
204
280
Triumeq
902
548
233
121
1,250
759
323
168
Juluca
244
184
53
7
338
255
73
10
Dovato
325
176
127
22
450
244
176
30
Rukobia
17
17
-
-
24
24
-
-
Cabenuva
6
5
1
-
8
7
1
-
Other
64
24
18
22
89
34
25
30
Immuno-inflammation and other
specialty
413
324
33
56
572
449
46
77
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Benlysta
392
324
33
35
543
449
46
48
Sotrovimab
16
-
-
16
22
-
-
22
Oncology
229
133
92
4
317
184
127
6
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
---
-----
-----
Zejula
186
105
77
4
258
145
107
6
Blenrep
42
28
15
(1)
58
39
21
(2)
Jemperli
1
-
1
-
1
-
1
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
4,244
2,619
997
628
5,881
3,629
1,382
870
Established Pharmaceuticals
3,867
1,080
916
1,871
5,359
1,497
1,269
2,593
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Established Respiratory
2,216
920
508
788
3,071
1,275
704
1,092
Arnuity Ellipta
16
13
-
3
22
18
-
4
Avamys/Veramyst
166
-
36
130
230
-
50
180
Flixotide/Flovent
222
138
31
53
308
191
44
73
Incruse Ellipta
105
56
37
12
146
78
51
17
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
580
265
166
149
804
367
230
207
Seretide/Advair
698
249
174
275
967
345
241
381
Ventolin
356
201
50
105
493
279
69
145
Other Respiratory
73
(2)
14
61
101
(3)
19
85
Dermatology
202
-
69
133
280
-
96
184
Augmentin
182
-
52
130
252
-
72
180
Avodart
168
1
60
107
233
2
83
148
Imigran/Imitrex
51
15
24
12
71
21
33
17
Lamictal
232
110
56
66
322
152
78
92
Seroxat/Paxil
63
-
16
47
87
-
22
65
Valtrex
45
5
17
23
62
7
23
32
Other
708
29
114
565
981
40
158
783
Pharmaceuticals
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
8,111
3,699
1,913
2,499
11,239
5,126
2,650
3,463
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
-----
Vaccines turnover - three months ended 30 June 2021
