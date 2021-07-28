GlaxoSmithKline : Q2 2021 US dollar translation PDF - 159.8KB

Log in
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 07/28 08:50:53 am
1390.7 GBX   -0.61%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Posts Higher Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales
MT
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Q2 2021 US dollar translation
PU
GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Q2 2021 results slides
PU
GlaxoSmithKline : Q2 2021 US dollar translation

07/28/2021 | 08:34am EDT
Income statement

Three months ended 30 June 2021

Total

Total

£m

$m

----

----

TURNOVER

8,092

11,283

Cost of sales

(2,554)

(3,562)

----

----

Gross profit

5,538

7,721

Selling, general and administration

(2,642)

(3,684)

Research and development

(1,222)

(1,704)

Royalty income

77

108

Other operating expense

(76)

(104)

----

----

OPERATING PROFIT

1,675

2,337

Finance income

7

10

Finance expense

(192)

(268)

Loss on disposal of interests in associates

(36)

(50)

Share of after tax profits of joint ventures and associates

16

22

----

----

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

1,470

2,051

Taxation

68

92

----

----

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

1,538

2,143

----

----

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

143

200

Profit attributable to shareholders

1,395

1,943

----

----

1,538

2,143

----

----

EARNINGS PER SHARE

27.9p

38.8¢

----

----

Diluted earnings per share

27.6p

38.4¢

----

----

US dollar amounts shown above are a convenience translation of the sterling amounts. US dollar results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated using average rates for the period. US dollar results for the three months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated as the difference between these six months results translated into US dollars and US dollar results previously published for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

Income statement

Six months ended 30 June 2021

Total

Total

£m

$m

----

----

TURNOVER

15,510

21,492

Cost of sales

(5,034)

(6,975)

----

----

Gross profit

10,476

14,517

Selling, general and administration

(5,069)

(7,024)

Research and development

(2,340)

(3,243)

Royalty income

168

233

Other operating income

133

184

----

----

OPERATING PROFIT

3,368

4,667

Finance income

17

24

Finance expense

(393)

(545)

Loss on disposal of interests in associates

(36)

(50)

Share of after tax profits of joint ventures and associates

32

44

----

----

PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION

2,988

4,140

Taxation

(190)

(263)

----

----

PROFIT AFTER TAXATION

2,798

3,877

----

----

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

330

457

Profit attributable to shareholders

2,468

3,420

----

----

2,798

3,877

----

----

EARNINGS PER SHARE

49.4p

68.5¢

----

----

Diluted earnings per share

48.9p

67.8¢

----

----

US dollar amounts shown above are a convenience translation of the sterling amounts. US dollar results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated using average rates for the period. US dollar results for the three months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated as the difference between these six months results translated into US dollars and US dollar results previously published for the three months ended 31 March 2021.

Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 30 June 2021

Inter-

Inter-

Total

US

Europe

national

Total

US

Europe

national

£m

£m

£m

£m

$m

$m

$m

$m

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Respiratory

717

463

150

104

999

645

209

145

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Anoro Ellipta

134

77

36

21

187

108

50

29

Trelegy Ellipta

291

204

49

38

405

284

68

53

Nucala

292

182

65

45

407

253

91

63

HIV

1,235

716

292

227

1,721

998

407

316

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Dolutegravir products

1,189

691

280

218

1,657

962

391

304

Tivicay

407

196

72

139

567

273

101

193

Triumeq

466

292

112

62

650

406

157

87

Juluca

132

101

27

4

184

141

37

6

Dovato

184

102

69

13

256

142

96

18

Rukobia

10

10

-

-

14

14

-

-

Cabenuva

4

3

1

-

5

4

1

-

Other

32

12

11

9

45

18

15

12

Immuno-inflammation and other

specialty

233

179

17

37

324

249

24

51

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Benlysta

214

179

17

18

298

249

24

25

Sotrovimab

16

-

-

16

22

-

-

22

Oncology

119

68

49

2

166

95

68

3

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Zejula

98

54

41

3

137

75

57

5

Blenrep

21

14

8

(1)

29

20

11

(2)

Jemperli

1

-

1

-

1

-

1

-

New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals

2,304

1,426

508

370

3,211

1,987

709

515

Established Pharmaceuticals

1,925

560

455

910

2,686

781

635

1,270

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Established Respiratory

1,089

478

250

361

1,520

667

349

504

Arnuity Ellipta

10

9

-

1

14

12

-

2

Avamys/Veramyst

63

-

20

43

88

-

28

60

Flixotide/Flovent

105

68

15

22

147

95

22

30

Incruse Ellipta

53

29

19

5

74

41

26

7

Relvar/Breo Ellipta

312

153

84

75

435

213

117

105

Seretide/Advair

347

132

79

136

484

184

110

190

Ventolin

167

89

25

53

233

125

35

73

Other Respiratory

32

(2)

8

26

45

(3)

11

37

Dermatology

102

-

35

67

142

-

49

93

Augmentin

91

-

29

62

127

-

40

87

Avodart

85

-

30

55

119

1

42

76

Imigran/Imitrex

26

7

12

7

37

10

17

10

Lamictal

116

55

28

33

162

76

39

47

Seroxat/Paxil

30

-

8

22

41

-

11

30

Valtrex

23

2

9

12

32

3

12

17

Other

363

18

54

291

506

24

76

406

Pharmaceuticals

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

4,229

1,986

963

1,280

5,896

2,768

1,343

1,785

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Pharmaceuticals turnover - six months ended 30 June 2021

Inter-

Inter-

Total

US

Europe

national

Total

US

Europe

national

£m

£m

£m

£m

$m

$m

$m

$m

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Respiratory

1,336

849

293

194

1,851

1,176

406

269

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Anoro Ellipta

251

140

72

39

348

194

100

54

Trelegy Ellipta

539

377

94

68

746

522

130

94

Nucala

546

332

127

87

757

460

176

121

HIV

2,266

1,313

579

374

3,140

1,820

802

518

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Dolutegravir products

2,179

1,267

560

352

3,019

1,755

776

488

Tivicay

708

359

147

202

981

497

204

280

Triumeq

902

548

233

121

1,250

759

323

168

Juluca

244

184

53

7

338

255

73

10

Dovato

325

176

127

22

450

244

176

30

Rukobia

17

17

-

-

24

24

-

-

Cabenuva

6

5

1

-

8

7

1

-

Other

64

24

18

22

89

34

25

30

Immuno-inflammation and other

specialty

413

324

33

56

572

449

46

77

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Benlysta

392

324

33

35

543

449

46

48

Sotrovimab

16

-

-

16

22

-

-

22

Oncology

229

133

92

4

317

184

127

6

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

---

-----

-----

Zejula

186

105

77

4

258

145

107

6

Blenrep

42

28

15

(1)

58

39

21

(2)

Jemperli

1

-

1

-

1

-

1

-

New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals

4,244

2,619

997

628

5,881

3,629

1,382

870

Established Pharmaceuticals

3,867

1,080

916

1,871

5,359

1,497

1,269

2,593

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Established Respiratory

2,216

920

508

788

3,071

1,275

704

1,092

Arnuity Ellipta

16

13

-

3

22

18

-

4

Avamys/Veramyst

166

-

36

130

230

-

50

180

Flixotide/Flovent

222

138

31

53

308

191

44

73

Incruse Ellipta

105

56

37

12

146

78

51

17

Relvar/Breo Ellipta

580

265

166

149

804

367

230

207

Seretide/Advair

698

249

174

275

967

345

241

381

Ventolin

356

201

50

105

493

279

69

145

Other Respiratory

73

(2)

14

61

101

(3)

19

85

Dermatology

202

-

69

133

280

-

96

184

Augmentin

182

-

52

130

252

-

72

180

Avodart

168

1

60

107

233

2

83

148

Imigran/Imitrex

51

15

24

12

71

21

33

17

Lamictal

232

110

56

66

322

152

78

92

Seroxat/Paxil

63

-

16

47

87

-

22

65

Valtrex

45

5

17

23

62

7

23

32

Other

708

29

114

565

981

40

158

783

Pharmaceuticals

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

8,111

3,699

1,913

2,499

11,239

5,126

2,650

3,463

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Vaccines turnover - three months ended 30 June 2021

Inter-

Inter-

Total

US

Europe

national

Total

US

Europe

national

£m

£m

£m

£m

$m

$m

$m

$m

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Meningitis

225

109

96

20

314

152

134

28

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Bexsero

165

60

89

16

230

84

124

22

Menveo

59

49

5

5

82

68

7

7

Other

1

-

2

(1)

2

-

3

(1)

Influenza

33

-

-

33

46

-

-

46

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Fluarix, FluLaval

33

-

-

33

46

-

-

46

Shingles

295

237

44

14

412

331

61

20

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Shingrix

295

237

44

14

412

331

61

20

Established Vaccines

758

239

157

362

1,057

333

219

505

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Infanrix, Pediarix

136

78

27

31

190

109

38

43

Boostrix

146

66

35

45

203

92

48

63

Hepatitis

110

64

25

21

153

89

35

29

Rotarix

132

26

27

79

184

36

38

110

Synflorix

97

-

9

88

136

-

13

123

Priorix, Priorix Tetra, Varilrix

54

-

24

30

75

-

33

42

Cervarix

36

-

7

29

50

-

10

40

Other

47

5

3

39

66

7

4

55

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Vaccines excluding pandemic vaccines

1,311

585

297

429

1,829

816

414

599

Pandemic vaccines

260

211

-

49

360

292

-

68

Pandemic adjuvant

258

211

-

47

358

292

-

66

Total Vaccines

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

1,571

796

297

478

2,189

1,108

414

667

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

-----

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2021 12:33:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
