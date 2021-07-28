GlaxoSmithKline : Q2 2021 US dollar translation PDF - 159.8KB

Income statement

Three months ended 30 June 2021

Total Total £m $m ---- ---- TURNOVER 8,092 11,283 Cost of sales (2,554) (3,562) ---- ---- Gross profit 5,538 7,721 Selling, general and administration (2,642) (3,684) Research and development (1,222) (1,704) Royalty income 77 108 Other operating expense (76) (104) ---- ---- OPERATING PROFIT 1,675 2,337 Finance income 7 10 Finance expense (192) (268) Loss on disposal of interests in associates (36) (50) Share of after tax profits of joint ventures and associates 16 22 ---- ---- PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 1,470 2,051 Taxation 68 92 ---- ---- PROFIT AFTER TAXATION 1,538 2,143 ---- ---- Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 143 200 Profit attributable to shareholders 1,395 1,943 ---- ---- 1,538 2,143 ---- ---- EARNINGS PER SHARE 27.9p 38.8¢ ---- ---- Diluted earnings per share 27.6p 38.4¢ ---- ----

US dollar amounts shown above are a convenience translation of the sterling amounts. US dollar results for the six months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated using average rates for the period. US dollar results for the three months ended 30 June 2021 are calculated as the difference between these six months results translated into US dollars and US dollar results previously published for the three months ended 31 March 2021.