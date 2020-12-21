Log in
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline : Says EU Approves Long-Acting HIV Treatment

12/21/2020 | 02:46am EST
By Anthony O. Goriainoff

GlaxoSmithKline PLC said Monday that the EU has granted marketing authorization for ViiV Healthcare's long-acting HIV treatment Vocabria.

The British pharmaceutical company said that majority-owned ViiV Healthcare announced the authorization of Vocabria in combination with Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson's Rekambys and Edurant for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults.

The company said Vocabria could potentially change the treatment experience for some people living with HIV as it removes the need for daily HIV tablets and can reduce the days they receive treatment from 365 to 12 or six per year.

Write to Anthony O. Goriainoff at anthony.orunagoriainoff@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-21-20 0245ET

