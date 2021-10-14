GlaxoSmithKline ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K

1. Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')

a) Name Mr L Miels

b) Position/status Chief Commercial Officer

c) Initial notification/amendment

Initial notification

2. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name GlaxoSmithKline plc

b) LEI 5493000HZTVUYLO1D793

3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') ISIN: GB0009252882

b) Nature of the transaction Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

£14.0080 266

£14.0080 232

£14.0080 173

d) Aggregated information 671

Aggregated volume Price £14.0080

e) Date of the transaction 2021-10-11