GlaxoSmithKline ( '') Transaction notification Form 6 : GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company') Transaction notification - Form 6-K
GlaxoSmithKline plc (the 'Company')
Transaction notification
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms E Walmsley
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
956
£14.0080
769
£14.0080
640
d)
Aggregated information
2,365
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr I Mackay
b)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
519
£14.0080
443
d)
Aggregated information
962
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Dr H Barron
b)
Position/status
Chief Scientific Officer and President, R&D
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$38.6600
557
$38.6600
437
$38.6600
331
d)
Aggregated information
1,325
Aggregated volume
Price
$38.6600
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Connor
b)
Position/status
President, Vaccines & Global Health
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
250
£14.0080
242
£14.0080
140
d)
Aggregated information
632
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Conrad
b)
Position/status
SVP Human Resources
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
100
£14.0080
92
d)
Aggregated information
192
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
142
£14.0080
111
d)
Aggregated information
253
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr J Ford
b)
Position/status
Senior Vice President and General Counsel
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$38.6600
47
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms S Jackson
b)
Position/status
SVP, Global Communications & CEO Office
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
60
£14.0080
56
d)
Aggregated information
116
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr B McNamara
b)
Position/status
CEO, GSK Consumer Healthcare
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$38.6600
93
$38.6600
80
$38.6600
101
d)
Aggregated information
274
Aggregated volume
Price
$38.6600
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr L Miels
b)
Position/status
Chief Commercial Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
266
£14.0080
232
£14.0080
173
d)
Aggregated information
671
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr D Redfern
b)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
237
£14.0080
170
£14.0080
136
d)
Aggregated information
543
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr R Simard
b)
Position/status
President, Pharmaceuticals Supply Chain
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
85
£14.0080
120
£14.0080
102
d)
Aggregated information
307
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms K Terrell
b)
Position/status
Chief Digital & Technology Officer
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
American Depositary Shares ('ADSs')
ISIN: US37733W1053
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in ADSs following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on ADSs held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
$38.6600
118
$38.6600
81
$38.6600
63
d)
Aggregated information
262
Aggregated volume
Price
$38.6600
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Mr P Thomson
b)
Position/status
President, Global Affairs
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
138
£14.0080
98
£14.0080
79
d)
Aggregated information
315
Aggregated volume
Price
£14.0080
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1.
Details of PDMR/person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a)
Name
Ms D Waterhouse
b)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer of ViiV Healthcare
c)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
2.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
GlaxoSmithKline plc
b)
LEI
5493000HZTVUYLO1D793
3.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transaction(s) has been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Ordinary shares of 25 pence each ('Ordinary Shares')
ISIN: GB0009252882
b)
Nature of the transaction
Increase in notional interest in Ordinary Shares following the re-investment of dividends paid to shareholders on 7 October 2021 on Ordinary Shares held in the Company's Deferred Annual Bonus Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£14.0080
163
d)
Aggregated information
N/A (single transaction)
Aggregated volume
Price
e)
Date of the transaction
2021-10-11
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
