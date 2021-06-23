GlaxoSmithKline : Download the presentation slides PDF - 7.8MB

All outlooks, targets, ambitions and expectations regarding future performance and the dividend should be read together with the section "Basis of preparation, assumptions and cautionary statement" on pages 5-7 of our stock exchange announcement relating to an update to investors dated 23 June 2021 and the "Basis of preparation, assumptions and cautionary statement" and "Reporting definitions" slides at the end of this presentation.
Agenda
1400-1420
Strategic transformation, outlook and ambitions
Emma Walmsley
1420-1455
Delivering growth: 2021-26 and beyond
Luke Miels, Dr. Hal Barron
1455-1515
Vaccines: Strengthening leadership
Roger Connor, Dr. Hal Barron
1515-1530
Specialty: Reshaping HIV treatment and prevention
Deborah Waterhouse, Dr. Kimberly Smith
1530-1540
Break
1540-1605
Specialty: Maximising high potential medicines
Luke Miels, Dr. Hal Barron
1605-1625
Sustainable growth, competitive returns
Iain Mackay
1625-1630
Closing comments
Emma Walmsley
1630-1730
Q&A
STRATEGIC TRANSFORMATION, OUTLOOK AND AMBITIONS
Emma Walmsley
CEO
New GSK: new ambitions for patients and shareholders
More than 5% sales and 10% adjusted operating profit CAGR 2021-26 Progressive dividend policy
Pipeline drives growth through DTG LoE, more than £33bn sales by 2031
Prioritise Vaccines and Specialty Medicines,
maximise scientific opportunities in prevention and treatment
Optimise General Medicines portfolio for profitability and cash
Balance sheet strengthened supporting investment in growth
Operate sustainably with leading ESG performance
Positively impact health of more than 2.5 bn people in next 10 years
