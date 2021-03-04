GlaxoSmithKline : GSK makes landmark pricing agreement for rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, for use with children living in humanitarian crises

As announced today by WHO, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Save the Children and UNICEF, GSK has committed to supply its rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, through the Humanitarian Mechanism for civil society organisations serving the vaccination needs of refugee and other emergency situations. GSK has committed to supply Rotarix at its lowest global price for the tube presentation, already supplied to UNICEF for use in Gavi supported immunisation programmes.

The agreement builds on GSK's existing commitment to the Humanitarian Mechanism for its PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine), Synflorix, at the lowest global price for its 4 dose vial presentation, also supplied to UNICEF for use in Gavi programmes. GSK has been providing Synflorix though the Mechanism since 2017.

Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer, GSK Vaccines said:

'We are delighted to become the first company to offer a rotavirus vaccine through the Humanitarian Mechanism for use with some of the children most vulnerable to severe diarrhoeal disease. Adding Rotarix to our existing commitment to offer Synflorix, our pneumococcal vaccine, through the Mechanism is an important further milestone in our efforts to improve access to medicines and vaccines for people who need them most around the world.'

The Humanitarian Mechanism was founded in 2017 through a partnership of UN and civil society organizations - MSF, Save the Children, UNICEF and WHO - to enhance access to vaccines in emergencies by civil society organizations in countries that are not otherwise eligible for Gavi support.

The Humanitarian Mechanism partners invite NGOs and UN agencies working in refugee and IDP camps and emergencies to leverage the Mechanism so they can access the available rotavirus and pneumococcal vaccines.

Since 2017, nearly 1 million doses of pneumococcal vaccine have been approved for use through the Mechanism in 12 countries: Algeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Greece, Kenya, Lebanon, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan and Syria. The pneumococcal vaccine protects against childhood pneumonia, also a leading cause of childhood deaths during emergencies.

