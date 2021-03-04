Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  GlaxoSmithKline plc    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlaxoSmithKline : GSK makes landmark pricing agreement for rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, for use with children living in humanitarian crises

03/04/2021 | 08:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Media Statement

As announced today by WHO, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), Save the Children and UNICEF, GSK has committed to supply its rotavirus vaccine, Rotarix, through the Humanitarian Mechanism for civil society organisations serving the vaccination needs of refugee and other emergency situations. GSK has committed to supply Rotarix at its lowest global price for the tube presentation, already supplied to UNICEF for use in Gavi supported immunisation programmes.

The agreement builds on GSK's existing commitment to the Humanitarian Mechanism for its PCV (pneumococcal conjugate vaccine), Synflorix, at the lowest global price for its 4 dose vial presentation, also supplied to UNICEF for use in Gavi programmes. GSK has been providing Synflorix though the Mechanism since 2017.

Thomas Breuer, Chief Medical Officer, GSK Vaccines said:

'We are delighted to become the first company to offer a rotavirus vaccine through the Humanitarian Mechanism for use with some of the children most vulnerable to severe diarrhoeal disease. Adding Rotarix to our existing commitment to offer Synflorix, our pneumococcal vaccine, through the Mechanism is an important further milestone in our efforts to improve access to medicines and vaccines for people who need them most around the world.'

About the Humanitarian Mechanism

The Humanitarian Mechanism was founded in 2017 through a partnership of UN and civil society organizations - MSF, Save the Children, UNICEF and WHO - to enhance access to vaccines in emergencies by civil society organizations in countries that are not otherwise eligible for Gavi support.

The Humanitarian Mechanism partners invite NGOs and UN agencies working in refugee and IDP camps and emergencies to leverage the Mechanism so they can access the available rotavirus and pneumococcal vaccines.

Since 2017, nearly 1 million doses of pneumococcal vaccine have been approved for use through the Mechanism in 12 countries: Algeria, Central African Republic, Chad, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Greece, Kenya, Lebanon, Niger, Nigeria, South Sudan and Syria. The pneumococcal vaccine protects against childhood pneumonia, also a leading cause of childhood deaths during emergencies.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 13:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
08:33aGLAXOSMITHKLINE  : GSK makes landmark pricing agreement for rotavirus vaccine, R..
PU
07:16aNOVARTIS  : to Help Make CureVac Covid-19 Vaccine
DJ
07:02aPRESS RELEASE : CureVac and Novartis Sign Initial Agreement on Manufacturing of ..
DJ
03/03GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : GSK, Vir to Halt Enrollment in Phase Three Trial for COVID-19..
MT
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Improve Slightly This Afternoon as Biotechs S..
MT
03/03VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY  : Shares Down 29% After Update on NIH-Sponsored Trial
DJ
03/03SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Struggling As Shares of Biotech Companies Wei..
MT
03/03VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY  : GlaxoSmithKline Halts Enrollment in Phase 3 Trial of Experi..
MT
03/03VIR, GLAXO  : Data Safety Board Recommends VIR-7831 Arm of NIH Trial Be Closed t..
DJ
03/03GLAXOSMITHKLINE  : Vir Biotechnology and GSK provide update on NIH-sponsored ACT..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 34 076 M 47 495 M 47 495 M
Net income 2020 4 894 M 6 822 M 6 822 M
Net Debt 2020 22 676 M 31 606 M 31 606 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,5x
Yield 2020 6,62%
Capitalization 60 286 M 84 325 M 84 026 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,43x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees 99 437
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 1 532,08 GBX
Last Close Price 1 207,80 GBX
Spread / Highest target 73,9%
Spread / Average Target 26,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-10.00%84 325
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.74%410 652
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.30%279 515
NOVARTIS AG-3.43%198 777
PFIZER INC.-8.97%191 873
ABBVIE INC.-0.41%188 437
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ