GlaxoSmithKline : GSK provides update on feladilimab, an investigational inducible T cell co-stimulatory (ICOS) agonist

GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced, following a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, that it has taken the decision to stop enrolling patients in the phase II INDUCE-3 trial, including discontinuing treatment with feladilimab.

The INDUCE-3 study is investigating feladilimab in combination with pembrolizumab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent locally advanced or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

GSK has also made the decision to stop the INDUCE-4 phase II trial, a study investigating feladilimab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

The totality of the data will be evaluated to assess the impact on the overall clinical development programme for feladilimab.

The INDUCE-3 and INDUCE-4 studies are conducted pursuant to an agreement between GSK and Merck & Co, Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada).

GSK is focused on maximising patient survival through transformational medicines. GSK's pipeline of oncology assets in development is focused on immuno-oncology, cell therapy, cancer epigenetics and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilising modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, antibody drug conjugates and cells, either alone or in combination.

