GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
GlaxoSmithKline : GSK provides update on feladilimab, an investigational inducible T cell co-stimulatory (ICOS) agonist

04/14/2021 | 04:57pm EDT
GlaxoSmithKline plc today announced, following a recommendation by the Independent Data Monitoring Committee, that it has taken the decision to stop enrolling patients in the phase II INDUCE-3 trial, including discontinuing treatment with feladilimab.

The INDUCE-3 study is investigating feladilimab in combination with pembrolizumab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with PD-L1 positive recurrent locally advanced or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

GSK has also made the decision to stop the INDUCE-4 phase II trial, a study investigating feladilimab versus placebo in combination with pembrolizumab and chemotherapy.

The totality of the data will be evaluated to assess the impact on the overall clinical development programme for feladilimab.

The INDUCE-3 and INDUCE-4 studies are conducted pursuant to an agreement between GSK and Merck & Co, Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., U.S.A. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada).

GSK in Oncology

GSK is focused on maximising patient survival through transformational medicines. GSK's pipeline of oncology assets in development is focused on immuno-oncology, cell therapy, cancer epigenetics and synthetic lethality. Our goal is to achieve a sustainable flow of new treatments based on a diversified portfolio of investigational medicines utilising modalities such as small molecules, antibodies, antibody drug conjugates and cells, either alone or in combination.

About GSK

GSK is a science-led global healthcare company with a special purpose: to help people do more, feel better, live longer. For further information please visit www.gsk.com/about-us.

GSK enquiries:

Media enquiries:

Simon Steel

+44 (0) 20 8047 5502

(London)

Tim Foley

+44 (0) 20 8047 5502

(London)

Kristen Neese

+1 804 217 8147

(Philadelphia)

Kathleen Quinn

+1 202 603 5003

(Washington DC)

Analyst/Investor enquiries:

James Dodwell

+44 (0) 20 8047 2406

(London)

Sonya Ghobrial

+44 (0) 7392 784784

(Consumer)

Mick Readey

+44 (0) 7990 339653

(London)

Jeff McLaughlin

+1 215 751 7002

(Philadelphia)

Frannie DeFranco

+1 215 751 4855

(Philadelphia)

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2020 and any impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 14 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2021 20:56:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
