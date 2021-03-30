GlaxoSmithKline : Respiratory and HIV product sales reporting changes XLSX - 59.3KB

Log in
GlaxoSmithKline : Respiratory and HIV product sales reporting changes

03/30/2021 | 08:23am EDT
FY 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - year ended 31 December 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 2,360 31 32 1,486 28 30 548 28 27 326 53 56
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 547 6 8 327 1 2 142 18 17 78 11 17
Trelegy Ellipta 819 58 59 561 47 48 168 65 65 90 >100 >100
Nucala 994 29 30 598 32 33 238 16 15 158 45 46
HIV 4,876 - 1 3,005 - 1 1,213 5 4 658 (5) (1)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 4,702 1 2 2,941 - 1 1,163 7 6 598 (2) 3
Tivicay 1,527 (8) (7) 871 (11) (10) 368 (7) (8) 288 (1) 5
Triumeq 2,306 (10) (9) 1,454 (10) (9) 568 (9) (10) 284 (9) (6)
Juluca 495 35 36 387 28 29 97 73 71 11 57 71
Dovato 374 >100 >100 229 >100 >100 130 >100 >100 15 >100 >100
Rukobia 11 - - 11 - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 163 (26) (25) 53 (20) (18) 50 (29) (27) 60 (29) (28)
Immuno- 727 19 20 612 14 16 56 22 20 59 84 91
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 719 17 19 612 14 16 56 22 20 51 59 66
Oncology 372 62 62 231 72 74 136 42 40 5 - -
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 339 48 48 206 54 55 128 35 33 5 - -
Blenrep 33 - - 25 - - 8 - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 8,335 11 12 5,334 10 12 1,953 13 12 1,048 12 16
Established 8,721 (13) (12) 2,117 (18) (17) 2,151 (10) (11) 4,453 (12) (9)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 4,640 (10) (9) 1,676 (16) (15) 1,134 (2) (3) 1,830 (9) (6)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 45 (6) (6) 37 (10) (7) - - - 8 14 -
Avamys/Veramyst 297 (8) (6) - - - 66 (4) (4) 231 (10) (7)
Flixotide/Flovent 419 (33) (32) 183 (50) (50) 80 (9) (10) 156 (10) (5)
Incruse Ellipta 220 (16) (15) 117 (27) (27) 74 1 1 29 4 7
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 1,124 16 17 474 24 25 322 14 13 328 6 9
Seretide/Advair 1,535 (11) (10) 434 (14) (13) 449 (11) (11) 652 (10) (7)
Ventolin 785 (16) (14) 430 (21) (20) 116 (3) (4) 239 (12) (7)
Other Respiratory 215 (23) (23) 1 >100 >100 27 (4) - 187 (25) (26)
Dermatology 425 (4) (1) 1 (67) (67) 140 (12) (13) 284 - 6
Augmentin 490 (19) (15) - - - 145 (16) (16) 345 (20) (15)
Avodart 466 (19) (17) 5 25 25 158 (24) (25) 303 (16) (13)
Imigran/Imitrex 118 (14) (14) 42 (29) (29) 51 (2) (4) 25 (7) (4)
Lamictal 537 (5) (4) 269 (5) (5) 120 7 6 148 (13) (9)
Seroxat/Paxil 146 (9) (6) - - - 37 - (3) 109 (11) (7)
Valtrex 103 (4) (2) 15 7 7 32 3 - 56 (10) (5)
Other 1,796 (21) (20) 109 (48) (47) 334 (28) (28) 1,353 (16) (14)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 17,056 (3) (1) 7,451 1 2 4,104 (1) (1) 5,501 (9) (5)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Q4 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 31 December 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 681 28 29 435 25 27 150 23 19 96 60 63
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 151 7 8 90 (1) 1 39 18 15 22 29 29
Trelegy Ellipta 238 38 40 161 28 30 48 45 42 29 >100 >100
Nucala 292 34 34 184 39 42 63 13 7 45 50 53
HIV 1,268 1 2 805 3 5 327 10 6 136 (24) (21)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 1,225 1 2 786 2 4 315 13 8 124 (23) (19)
Tivicay 365 (14) (13) 229 (6) (4) 88 (12) (17) 48 (41) (35)
Triumeq 580 (9) (9) 370 (9) (7) 143 (7) (10) 67 (13) (13)
Juluca 139 25 25 108 21 22 28 47 37 3 - 33
Dovato 141 >100 >100 79 >100 >100 56 >100 >100 6 >100 >100
Rukobia 8 - - 8 - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 35 (29) (20) 11 (21) - 12 (33) (22) 12 (29) (35)
Immuno- 206 21 24 175 18 21 15 25 17 16 60 70
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 205 21 23 175 18 21 15 25 17 15 50 60
Oncology 115 74 74 75 >100 >100 37 28 21 3 - -
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 89 35 35 54 46 51 32 10 3 3 - -
Blenrep 25 - - 20 - - 5 - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 2,270 12 13 1,490 13 16 529 15 11 251 1 5
Established 2,096 (17) (16) 484 (25) (23) 528 (10) (13) 1,084 (17) (15)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 1,092 (18) (17) 373 (27) (26) 278 (3) (7) 441 (16) (14)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 14 (7) (13) 11 (15) (8) - - - 3 50 (50)
Avamys/Veramyst 70 (3) (1) - - - 15 - - 55 (7) (5)
Flixotide/Flovent 87 (53) (52) 34 (70) (69) 20 (9) (18) 33 (33) (29)
Incruse Ellipta 48 (38) (38) 21 (60) (58) 19 6 - 8 14 14
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 274 2 2 107 - 1 84 14 11 83 (6) (3)
Seretide/Advair 351 (15) (15) 73 (30) (28) 105 (12) (16) 173 (9) (7)
Ventolin 211 (7) (5) 125 1 3 29 (6) (13) 57 (20) (15)
Other Respiratory 37 (45) (48) 2 >100 >100 6 (33) (11) 29 (50) (53)
Dermatology 109 (3) - - - - 36 (10) (12) 73 1 7
Augmentin 115 (27) (24) - - - 37 (21) (26) 78 (30) (23)
Avodart 96 (31) (31) 1 >100 >100 34 (29) (31) 61 (34) (33)
Imigran/Imitrex 27 (23) (26) 6 (60) (60) 14 8 - 7 - -
Lamictal 140 (3) (3) 73 - - 30 7 4 37 (16) (11)
Seroxat/Paxil 36 (5) (3) - - - 10 11 - 26 (10) (3)
Valtrex 26 (4) (4) 4 - - 8 - (13) 14 (7) -
Other 455 (18) (17) 27 (27) (16) 81 (25) (25) 347 (15) (14)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 4,366 (4) (3) 1,974 1 3 1,057 1 (3) 1,335 (14) (12)
-------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- --------- --------
9 months 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - nine months ended 30 September 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 1,679 32 33 1,051 30 31 398 30 31 230 50 53
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 396 6 8 237 2 2 103 18 18 56 6 13
Trelegy Ellipta 581 68 69 400 56 57 120 74 75 61 >100 >100
Nucala 702 28 28 414 29 30 175 17 17 113 43 43
HIV 3,608 - 1 2,200 (1) - 886 3 3 522 1 6
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 3,477 2 3 2,155 (1) - 848 5 5 474 6 11
Tivicay 1,162 (6) (5) 642 (12) (12) 280 (5) (5) 240 15 21
Triumeq 1,726 (10) (9) 1,084 (10) (9) 425 (10) (10) 217 (8) (4)
Juluca 356 40 41 279 30 31 69 86 89 8 100 100
Dovato 233 >100 >100 150 >100 >100 74 >100 >100 9 >100 >100
Rukobia 3 - - 3 - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 128 (26) (26) 42 (19) (23) 38 (27) (29) 48 (29) (26)
Immuno- 521 18 19 437 13 14 41 21 21 43 95 100
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 514 16 17 437 13 14 41 21 21 36 64 68
Oncology 257 57 57 156 61 62 99 48 48 2 - -
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 250 53 53 152 57 57 96 45 45 2 - -
Blenrep 8 - - 5 - - 3 - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 6,065 11 12 3,844 9 10 1,424 12 13 797 16 20
Established 6,625 (12) (10) 1,633 (15) (15) 1,623 (10) (10) 3,369 (11) (7)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 3,548 (8) (6) 1,303 (12) (12) 856 (2) (2) 1,389 (7) (4)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 31 (6) (3) 26 (7) (7) - - - 5 - 20
Avamys/Veramyst 227 (10) (7) - - - 51 (6) (6) 176 (11) (8)
Flixotide/Flovent 332 (25) (23) 149 (41) (41) 60 (9) (8) 123 (1) 4
Incruse Ellipta 172 (7) (6) 96 (12) (12) 55 - 2 21 - 5
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 850 21 22 367 34 35 238 14 14 245 11 14
Seretide/Advair 1,184 (10) (8) 361 (9) (9) 344 (10) (10) 479 (10) (7)
Ventolin 574 (19) (17) 305 (28) (27) 87 (2) (1) 182 (9) (3)
Other Respiratory 178 (16) (16) (1) - - 21 11 5 158 (18) (18)
Dermatology 316 (5) (2) 1 (67) (67) 104 (13) (13) 211 - 6
Augmentin 375 (16) (12) - - - 108 (14) (13) 267 (16) (12)
Avodart 370 (15) (12) 4 - - 124 (23) (23) 242 (10) (6)
Imigran/Imitrex 91 (12) (11) 36 (18) (18) 37 (5) (5) 18 (10) (5)
Lamictal 397 (6) (4) 196 (7) (6) 90 7 7 111 (12) (8)
Seroxat/Paxil 110 (10) (7) - - - 27 (4) (4) 83 (12) (9)
Valtrex 77 (4) (1) 11 10 10 24 4 4 42 (11) (6)
Other 1,341 (23) (21) 82 (52) (53) 253 (29) (29) 1,006 (16) (13)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 12,690 (2) (1) 5,477 1 1 3,047 (1) (1) 4,166 (7) (3)
-------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- --------- --------
Q3 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 30 September 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 585 21 26 361 14 20 136 23 23 88 57 64
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 140 (2) 3 86 (9) (4) 35 17 13 19 - 21
Trelegy Ellipta 194 40 45 126 20 29 42 50 54 26 >100 >100
Nucala 251 24 29 149 25 32 59 11 11 43 39 45
HIV 1,216 (4) - 755 (5) - 296 1 1 165 (7) 1
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 1,176 (3) 1 739 (5) - 284 3 4 153 (2) 5
Tivicay 377 (15) (10) 220 (18) (13) 87 (15) (14) 70 (1) 7
Triumeq 577 (11) (8) 368 (11) (6) 135 (12) (13) 74 (11) (5)
Juluca 123 22 28 95 14 20 24 50 56 4 >100 100
Dovato 99 >100 >100 56 >100 >100 38 >100 >100 5 >100 >100
Rukobia 3 - - 3 - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 37 (34) (32) 13 (24) (24) 12 (33) (39) 12 (43) (33)
Immuno- 193 13 18 158 5 11 15 25 25 20 >100 >100
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 186 8 13 158 5 11 15 25 25 13 30 40
Oncology 99 55 58 61 61 68 36 35 35 2 >100 >100
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 92 44 47 57 50 55 33 27 27 2 >100 >100
Blenrep 8 - - 5 - - 3 - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 2,093 5 10 1,335 2 8 483 9 9 275 14 21
Established 2,099 (17) (13) 583 (13) (9) 491 (18) (18) 1,025 (20) (12)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 1,118 (11) (6) 471 (8) (3) 253 (8) (8) 394 (17) (9)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 14 17 33 13 30 30 - - - 1 (50) 50
Avamys/Veramyst 56 (15) (8) - - - 13 (13) (13) 43 (16) (6)
Flixotide/Flovent 92 (46) (42) 45 (59) (57) 15 (17) (17) 32 (26) (14)
Incruse Ellipta 56 (7) (2) 33 (3) 3 16 (11) (6) 7 (13) (12)
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 323 30 34 169 64 70 73 3 1 81 8 15
Seretide/Advair 368 (12) (8) 112 (4) (1) 104 (14) (14) 152 (16) (8)
Ventolin 177 (23) (18) 100 (26) (22) 25 (7) (4) 52 (24) (15)
Other Respiratory 32 (40) (28) (1) - - 7 75 50 26 (46) (38)
Dermatology 110 (7) (1) - - - 36 (10) (13) 74 (5) 5
Augmentin 106 (30) (24) - - - 30 (21) (21) 76 (33) (25)
Avodart 95 (37) (30) 1 (50) (50) 36 (29) (29) 58 (40) (30)
Imigran/Imitrex 30 (17) (14) 11 (27) (27) 12 (8) (8) 7 (13) -
Lamictal 125 (15) (10) 61 (18) (12) 30 (3) (3) 34 (19) (10)
Seroxat/Paxil 38 (10) (2) - - - 9 (10) (10) 29 (9) -
Valtrex 24 (14) (7) 4 - - 8 (11) (11) 12 (20) (7)
Other 453 (26) (22) 35 (44) (46) 77 (41) (40) 341 (18) (13)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 4,192 (7) (3) 1,918 (3) 2 974 (6) (6) 1,300 (14) (7)
-------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- --------- --------
6 months 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - six months ended 30 June 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 1,094 40 38 690 40 37 262 34 35 142 46 46
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 256 11 10 151 9 6 68 19 21 37 9 9
Trelegy Ellipta 387 87 85 274 81 77 78 90 90 35 >100 >100
Nucala 451 30 28 265 31 29 116 20 21 70 46 42
HIV 2,392 3 2 1,445 1 (1) 590 4 4 357 6 9
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 2,301 4 3 1,416 2 - 564 6 6 321 10 14
Tivicay 785 (1) (2) 422 (9) (11) 193 - - 170 24 28
Triumeq 1,149 (9) (10) 716 (9) (11) 290 (9) (9) 143 (6) (3)
Juluca 233 51 49 184 40 38 45 >100 >100 4 100 100
Dovato 134 >100 >100 94 >100 >100 36 - - 4 >100 >100
Rukobia - - - - - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 91 (22) (23) 29 (17) (23) 26 (24) (24) 36 (23) (23)
Immuno- 328 21 19 279 18 16 26 18 18 23 77 77
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 328 21 19 279 18 16 26 18 18 23 92 92
Oncology 158 58 57 95 61 58 63 54 54 - - -
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 158 60 58 95 61 58 63 57 57 - - -
Blenrep - - - - - - - - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 3,972 14 13 2,509 13 11 941 14 15 522 16 19
Established 4,526 (9) (9) 1,050 (17) (18) 1,132 (7) (6) 2,344 (6) (5)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 2,430 (6) (6) 832 (15) (16) 603 - 1 995 (3) (1)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 17 (19) (24) 13 (28) (28) - - - 4 33 -
Avamys/Veramyst 171 (8) (7) - - - 38 (3) (3) 133 (10) (8)
Flixotide/Flovent 240 (12) (12) 104 (27) (29) 45 (6) (4) 91 12 14
Incruse Ellipta 116 (7) (8) 63 (16) (19) 39 5 5 14 8 15
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 527 16 16 198 16 14 165 20 20 164 13 14
Seretide/Advair 816 (9) (9) 249 (11) (12) 240 (8) (8) 327 (8) (6)
Ventolin 397 (17) (17) 205 (29) (30) 62 - - 130 (2) 2
Other Respiratory 146 (8) (11) - - - 14 (7) (7) 132 (9) (12)
Dermatology 206 (4) (2) 1 (67) (67) 68 (14) (13) 137 3 6
Augmentin 269 (8) (6) - - - 78 (10) (9) 191 (7) (5)
Avodart 275 (3) (3) 3 50 50 88 (19) (19) 184 6 7
Imigran/Imitrex 61 (9) (9) 25 (14) (14) 25 (4) (4) 11 (8) (8)
Lamictal 272 (1) (1) 135 (1) (3) 60 13 13 77 (8) (7)
Seroxat/Paxil 72 (10) (10) - - - 18 - - 54 (13) (13)
Valtrex 53 2 2 7 17 17 16 14 14 30 (6) (6)
Other 888 (21) (20) 47 (56) (57) 176 (23) (22) 665 (15) (14)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 8,498 - - 3,559 3 1 2,073 2 2 2,866 (3) (2)
-------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- --------- --------
Q2 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 30 June 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 574 30 27 378 34 30 122 17 18 74 32 27
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 139 9 6 88 9 5 32 7 10 19 12 6
Trelegy Ellipta 194 62 58 140 65 60 36 64 59 18 38 46
Nucala 241 24 21 150 28 26 54 4 6 37 42 31
HIV 1,185 (2) (3) 740 1 (2) 270 (7) (7) 175 (5) (2)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 1,140 (1) (2) 725 1 (2) 259 (4) (5) 156 - 4
Tivicay 373 (9) (10) 208 (14) (16) 87 (12) (14) 78 10 15
Triumeq 586 (9) (11) 378 (6) (9) 134 (16) (16) 74 (12) (10)
Juluca 113 35 33 90 29 27 21 62 62 2 100 >100
Dovato 68 >100 >100 49 >100 >100 17 - - 2 >100 >100
Rukobia - - - - - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 45 (27) (32) 15 (6) (19) 11 (39) (39) 19 (32) (36)
Immuno- 177 17 15 153 16 14 12 9 - 12 50 50
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 177 18 15 153 16 14 12 9 - 12 71 71
Oncology 77 35 33 47 42 39 30 25 21 - - -
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 77 35 32 47 42 39 30 25 21 - - -
Blenrep - - - - - - - - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 2,013 8 6 1,318 11 9 434 2 1 261 5 6
Established 2,089 (15) (15) 483 (19) (21) 497 (18) (19) 1,109 (11) (9)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 1,114 (9) (9) 377 (15) (17) 276 (7) (8) 461 (4) (2)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 8 (43) (50) 6 (50) (50) - - - 2 - (50)
Avamys/Veramyst 62 (13) (10) - - - 19 (5) (10) 43 (16) (10)
Flixotide/Flovent 117 (7) (7) 54 (17) (18) 17 (23) (18) 46 18 18
Incruse Ellipta 59 4 2 33 6 - 19 - - 7 - 14
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 242 2 2 83 (11) (12) 78 11 9 81 8 12
Seretide/Advair 421 2 2 143 36 34 113 (12) (13) 165 (7) (6)
Ventolin 144 (39) (39) 58 (59) (60) 24 (17) (21) 62 (6) (2)
Other Respiratory 61 (10) (16) - - - 6 (25) (12) 55 (10) (16)
Dermatology 95 (11) (9) 1 - - 30 (27) (24) 64 (2) -
Augmentin 100 (25) (23) - - - 21 (45) (45) 79 (17) (17)
Avodart 134 (5) (6) 2 100 100 39 (26) (28) 93 7 7
Imigran/Imitrex 27 (25) (28) 10 (41) (41) 12 (8) (15) 5 (17) (17)
Lamictal 135 (5) (6) 66 (8) (10) 28 - (4) 41 (2) (2)
Seroxat/Paxil 36 (10) (10) - - - 8 (11) (11) 28 (10) (10)
Valtrex 25 - - 3 >100 >100 7 - - 15 (12) (12)
Other 423 (30) (29) 24 (61) (62) 76 (37) (36) 323 (23) (22)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 4,102 (5) (5) 1,801 1 (1) 931 (10) (11) 1,370 (8) (7)
-------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- --------- --------
Q1 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 31 March 2020
Total US Europe International
------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- ------------------------------------- -------------------------------------
Growth Growth Growth Growth
----------------------- ----------------------- ----------------------- -----------------------
£m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER% £m £% CER%
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Respiratory 520 52 52 312 49 47 140 54 55 68 66 73
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Anoro Ellipta 117 15 16 63 9 9 36 33 33 18 6 12
Trelegy Ellipta 193 >100 >100 134 >100 >100 42 >100 >100 17 >100 >100
Nucala 210 38 38 115 35 33 62 38 38 33 50 55
HIV 1,207 8 8 705 2 1 320 15 17 182 18 21
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Dolutegravir products 1,161 9 9 691 3 2 305 16 18 165 22 25
Tivicay 412 8 8 214 (4) (5) 106 13 15 92 39 42
Triumeq 563 (8) (8) 338 (12) (13) 156 (3) (1) 69 1 4
Juluca 120 71 69 94 54 51 24 >100 >100 2 100 100
Dovato 66 - - 45 - - 19 - - 2 - -
Rukobia - - - - - - - - - - - -
Cabenuva - - - - - - - - - - - -
Other 46 (15) (13) 14 (26) (26) 15 (6) (6) 17 (11) (5)
Immuno- 151 25 24 126 20 18 14 27 36 11 >100 >100
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Benlysta 151 25 24 126 20 18 14 27 36 11 >100 >100
Oncology 81 88 88 48 85 81 33 94 100 - - -
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Zejula 81 93 93 48 85 81 33 >100 >100 - - -
Blenrep - - - - - - - - - - - -
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals 1,959 20 20 1,191 16 14 507 28 29 261 31 35
Established 2,437 (4) (3) 567 (14) (15) 635 5 6 1,235 (2) (1)
Pharmaceuticals
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Established 1,316 (4) (4) 455 (14) (15) 327 8 10 534 (1) (1)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta 9 29 29 7 17 17 - - - 2 100 100
Avamys/Veramyst 109 (5) (5) - - - 19 - 5 90 (6) (7)
Flixotide/Flovent 123 (16) (16) 50 (36) (37) 28 8 8 45 7 10
Incruse Ellipta 57 (16) (16) 30 (32) (32) 20 11 11 7 17 17
Relvar/Breo Ellipta 285 33 32 115 47 45 87 30 33 83 19 16
Seretide/Advair 395 (19) (18) 106 (40) (40) 127 (5) (3) 162 (8) (7)
Ventolin 253 3 4 147 1 (1) 38 15 18 68 3 6
Other Respiratory 85 (7) (8) - - - 8 14 - 77 (8) (8)
Dermatology 111 3 6 - - - 38 - - 73 7 12
Augmentin 169 6 8 - - - 57 16 18 112 1 3
Avodart 141 (1) - 1 - - 49 (13) (11) 91 6 7
Imigran/Imitrex 34 10 13 15 25 25 13 - 8 6 - -
Lamictal 137 4 5 69 6 5 32 28 32 36 (14) (12)
Seroxat/Paxil 36 (10) (10) - - - 10 11 11 26 (16) (16)
Valtrex 28 4 4 4 (20) (20) 9 29 29 15 - -
Other 465 (10) (9) 23 (51) (51) 100 (6) (7) 342 (6) (4)
-------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------
Pharmaceuticals 4,396 6 6 1,758 4 3 1,142 14 15 1,496 2 4
-------- -------- -------- -------- ---------- -------- -------- --------- -------- -------- --------- --------

Disclaimer

GSK - GlaxoSmithKline plc published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 12:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 797 M 46 471 M 46 471 M
Net income 2021 3 718 M 5 112 M 5 112 M
Net Debt 2021 21 370 M 29 384 M 29 384 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 6,08%
Capitalization 65 347 M 90 067 M 89 852 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,57x
EV / Sales 2022 2,41x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,5%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 1 523,75 GBX
Last Close Price 1 309,20 GBX
Spread / Highest target 60,4%
Spread / Average Target 16,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC-2.44%90 067
JOHNSON & JOHNSON5.50%422 339
ROCHE HOLDING AG-1.46%288 269
PFIZER, INC.-1.52%197 523
ABBVIE INC.-0.39%194 706
MERCK & CO., INC.-4.28%192 886
