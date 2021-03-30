GlaxoSmithKline : Respiratory and HIV product sales reporting changes XLSX - 59.3KB
FY 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - year ended 31 December 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
2,360
31
32
1,486
28
30
548
28
27
326
53
56
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
547
6
8
327
1
2
142
18
17
78
11
17
Trelegy Ellipta
819
58
59
561
47
48
168
65
65
90
>100
>100
Nucala
994
29
30
598
32
33
238
16
15
158
45
46
HIV
4,876
-
1
3,005
-
1
1,213
5
4
658
(5)
(1)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
4,702
1
2
2,941
-
1
1,163
7
6
598
(2)
3
Tivicay
1,527
(8)
(7)
871
(11)
(10)
368
(7)
(8)
288
(1)
5
Triumeq
2,306
(10)
(9)
1,454
(10)
(9)
568
(9)
(10)
284
(9)
(6)
Juluca
495
35
36
387
28
29
97
73
71
11
57
71
Dovato
374
>100
>100
229
>100
>100
130
>100
>100
15
>100
>100
Rukobia
11
-
-
11
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
163
(26)
(25)
53
(20)
(18)
50
(29)
(27)
60
(29)
(28)
Immuno-
727
19
20
612
14
16
56
22
20
59
84
91
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
719
17
19
612
14
16
56
22
20
51
59
66
Oncology
372
62
62
231
72
74
136
42
40
5
-
-
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
339
48
48
206
54
55
128
35
33
5
-
-
Blenrep
33
-
-
25
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
8,335
11
12
5,334
10
12
1,953
13
12
1,048
12
16
Established
8,721
(13)
(12)
2,117
(18)
(17)
2,151
(10)
(11)
4,453
(12)
(9)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
4,640
(10)
(9)
1,676
(16)
(15)
1,134
(2)
(3)
1,830
(9)
(6)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
45
(6)
(6)
37
(10)
(7)
-
-
-
8
14
-
Avamys/Veramyst
297
(8)
(6)
-
-
-
66
(4)
(4)
231
(10)
(7)
Flixotide/Flovent
419
(33)
(32)
183
(50)
(50)
80
(9)
(10)
156
(10)
(5)
Incruse Ellipta
220
(16)
(15)
117
(27)
(27)
74
1
1
29
4
7
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
1,124
16
17
474
24
25
322
14
13
328
6
9
Seretide/Advair
1,535
(11)
(10)
434
(14)
(13)
449
(11)
(11)
652
(10)
(7)
Ventolin
785
(16)
(14)
430
(21)
(20)
116
(3)
(4)
239
(12)
(7)
Other Respiratory
215
(23)
(23)
1
>100
>100
27
(4)
-
187
(25)
(26)
Dermatology
425
(4)
(1)
1
(67)
(67)
140
(12)
(13)
284
-
6
Augmentin
490
(19)
(15)
-
-
-
145
(16)
(16)
345
(20)
(15)
Avodart
466
(19)
(17)
5
25
25
158
(24)
(25)
303
(16)
(13)
Imigran/Imitrex
118
(14)
(14)
42
(29)
(29)
51
(2)
(4)
25
(7)
(4)
Lamictal
537
(5)
(4)
269
(5)
(5)
120
7
6
148
(13)
(9)
Seroxat/Paxil
146
(9)
(6)
-
-
-
37
-
(3)
109
(11)
(7)
Valtrex
103
(4)
(2)
15
7
7
32
3
-
56
(10)
(5)
Other
1,796
(21)
(20)
109
(48)
(47)
334
(28)
(28)
1,353
(16)
(14)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
17,056
(3)
(1)
7,451
1
2
4,104
(1)
(1)
5,501
(9)
(5)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Q4 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 31 December 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
681
28
29
435
25
27
150
23
19
96
60
63
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
151
7
8
90
(1)
1
39
18
15
22
29
29
Trelegy Ellipta
238
38
40
161
28
30
48
45
42
29
>100
>100
Nucala
292
34
34
184
39
42
63
13
7
45
50
53
HIV
1,268
1
2
805
3
5
327
10
6
136
(24)
(21)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
1,225
1
2
786
2
4
315
13
8
124
(23)
(19)
Tivicay
365
(14)
(13)
229
(6)
(4)
88
(12)
(17)
48
(41)
(35)
Triumeq
580
(9)
(9)
370
(9)
(7)
143
(7)
(10)
67
(13)
(13)
Juluca
139
25
25
108
21
22
28
47
37
3
-
33
Dovato
141
>100
>100
79
>100
>100
56
>100
>100
6
>100
>100
Rukobia
8
-
-
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
35
(29)
(20)
11
(21)
-
12
(33)
(22)
12
(29)
(35)
Immuno-
206
21
24
175
18
21
15
25
17
16
60
70
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
205
21
23
175
18
21
15
25
17
15
50
60
Oncology
115
74
74
75
>100
>100
37
28
21
3
-
-
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
89
35
35
54
46
51
32
10
3
3
-
-
Blenrep
25
-
-
20
-
-
5
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
2,270
12
13
1,490
13
16
529
15
11
251
1
5
Established
2,096
(17)
(16)
484
(25)
(23)
528
(10)
(13)
1,084
(17)
(15)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
1,092
(18)
(17)
373
(27)
(26)
278
(3)
(7)
441
(16)
(14)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
14
(7)
(13)
11
(15)
(8)
-
-
-
3
50
(50)
Avamys/Veramyst
70
(3)
(1)
-
-
-
15
-
-
55
(7)
(5)
Flixotide/Flovent
87
(53)
(52)
34
(70)
(69)
20
(9)
(18)
33
(33)
(29)
Incruse Ellipta
48
(38)
(38)
21
(60)
(58)
19
6
-
8
14
14
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
274
2
2
107
-
1
84
14
11
83
(6)
(3)
Seretide/Advair
351
(15)
(15)
73
(30)
(28)
105
(12)
(16)
173
(9)
(7)
Ventolin
211
(7)
(5)
125
1
3
29
(6)
(13)
57
(20)
(15)
Other Respiratory
37
(45)
(48)
2
>100
>100
6
(33)
(11)
29
(50)
(53)
Dermatology
109
(3)
-
-
-
-
36
(10)
(12)
73
1
7
Augmentin
115
(27)
(24)
-
-
-
37
(21)
(26)
78
(30)
(23)
Avodart
96
(31)
(31)
1
>100
>100
34
(29)
(31)
61
(34)
(33)
Imigran/Imitrex
27
(23)
(26)
6
(60)
(60)
14
8
-
7
-
-
Lamictal
140
(3)
(3)
73
-
-
30
7
4
37
(16)
(11)
Seroxat/Paxil
36
(5)
(3)
-
-
-
10
11
-
26
(10)
(3)
Valtrex
26
(4)
(4)
4
-
-
8
-
(13)
14
(7)
-
Other
455
(18)
(17)
27
(27)
(16)
81
(25)
(25)
347
(15)
(14)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
4,366
(4)
(3)
1,974
1
3
1,057
1
(3)
1,335
(14)
(12)
--------
--------
--------
--------
----------
--------
--------
---------
--------
--------
---------
--------
9 months 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - nine months ended 30 September 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
1,679
32
33
1,051
30
31
398
30
31
230
50
53
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
396
6
8
237
2
2
103
18
18
56
6
13
Trelegy Ellipta
581
68
69
400
56
57
120
74
75
61
>100
>100
Nucala
702
28
28
414
29
30
175
17
17
113
43
43
HIV
3,608
-
1
2,200
(1)
-
886
3
3
522
1
6
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
3,477
2
3
2,155
(1)
-
848
5
5
474
6
11
Tivicay
1,162
(6)
(5)
642
(12)
(12)
280
(5)
(5)
240
15
21
Triumeq
1,726
(10)
(9)
1,084
(10)
(9)
425
(10)
(10)
217
(8)
(4)
Juluca
356
40
41
279
30
31
69
86
89
8
100
100
Dovato
233
>100
>100
150
>100
>100
74
>100
>100
9
>100
>100
Rukobia
3
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
128
(26)
(26)
42
(19)
(23)
38
(27)
(29)
48
(29)
(26)
Immuno-
521
18
19
437
13
14
41
21
21
43
95
100
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
514
16
17
437
13
14
41
21
21
36
64
68
Oncology
257
57
57
156
61
62
99
48
48
2
-
-
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
250
53
53
152
57
57
96
45
45
2
-
-
Blenrep
8
-
-
5
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
6,065
11
12
3,844
9
10
1,424
12
13
797
16
20
Established
6,625
(12)
(10)
1,633
(15)
(15)
1,623
(10)
(10)
3,369
(11)
(7)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
3,548
(8)
(6)
1,303
(12)
(12)
856
(2)
(2)
1,389
(7)
(4)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
31
(6)
(3)
26
(7)
(7)
-
-
-
5
-
20
Avamys/Veramyst
227
(10)
(7)
-
-
-
51
(6)
(6)
176
(11)
(8)
Flixotide/Flovent
332
(25)
(23)
149
(41)
(41)
60
(9)
(8)
123
(1)
4
Incruse Ellipta
172
(7)
(6)
96
(12)
(12)
55
-
2
21
-
5
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
850
21
22
367
34
35
238
14
14
245
11
14
Seretide/Advair
1,184
(10)
(8)
361
(9)
(9)
344
(10)
(10)
479
(10)
(7)
Ventolin
574
(19)
(17)
305
(28)
(27)
87
(2)
(1)
182
(9)
(3)
Other Respiratory
178
(16)
(16)
(1)
-
-
21
11
5
158
(18)
(18)
Dermatology
316
(5)
(2)
1
(67)
(67)
104
(13)
(13)
211
-
6
Augmentin
375
(16)
(12)
-
-
-
108
(14)
(13)
267
(16)
(12)
Avodart
370
(15)
(12)
4
-
-
124
(23)
(23)
242
(10)
(6)
Imigran/Imitrex
91
(12)
(11)
36
(18)
(18)
37
(5)
(5)
18
(10)
(5)
Lamictal
397
(6)
(4)
196
(7)
(6)
90
7
7
111
(12)
(8)
Seroxat/Paxil
110
(10)
(7)
-
-
-
27
(4)
(4)
83
(12)
(9)
Valtrex
77
(4)
(1)
11
10
10
24
4
4
42
(11)
(6)
Other
1,341
(23)
(21)
82
(52)
(53)
253
(29)
(29)
1,006
(16)
(13)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
12,690
(2)
(1)
5,477
1
1
3,047
(1)
(1)
4,166
(7)
(3)
--------
--------
--------
--------
----------
--------
--------
---------
--------
--------
---------
--------
Q3 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 30 September 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
585
21
26
361
14
20
136
23
23
88
57
64
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
140
(2)
3
86
(9)
(4)
35
17
13
19
-
21
Trelegy Ellipta
194
40
45
126
20
29
42
50
54
26
>100
>100
Nucala
251
24
29
149
25
32
59
11
11
43
39
45
HIV
1,216
(4)
-
755
(5)
-
296
1
1
165
(7)
1
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
1,176
(3)
1
739
(5)
-
284
3
4
153
(2)
5
Tivicay
377
(15)
(10)
220
(18)
(13)
87
(15)
(14)
70
(1)
7
Triumeq
577
(11)
(8)
368
(11)
(6)
135
(12)
(13)
74
(11)
(5)
Juluca
123
22
28
95
14
20
24
50
56
4
>100
100
Dovato
99
>100
>100
56
>100
>100
38
>100
>100
5
>100
>100
Rukobia
3
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
37
(34)
(32)
13
(24)
(24)
12
(33)
(39)
12
(43)
(33)
Immuno-
193
13
18
158
5
11
15
25
25
20
>100
>100
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
186
8
13
158
5
11
15
25
25
13
30
40
Oncology
99
55
58
61
61
68
36
35
35
2
>100
>100
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
92
44
47
57
50
55
33
27
27
2
>100
>100
Blenrep
8
-
-
5
-
-
3
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
2,093
5
10
1,335
2
8
483
9
9
275
14
21
Established
2,099
(17)
(13)
583
(13)
(9)
491
(18)
(18)
1,025
(20)
(12)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
1,118
(11)
(6)
471
(8)
(3)
253
(8)
(8)
394
(17)
(9)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
14
17
33
13
30
30
-
-
-
1
(50)
50
Avamys/Veramyst
56
(15)
(8)
-
-
-
13
(13)
(13)
43
(16)
(6)
Flixotide/Flovent
92
(46)
(42)
45
(59)
(57)
15
(17)
(17)
32
(26)
(14)
Incruse Ellipta
56
(7)
(2)
33
(3)
3
16
(11)
(6)
7
(13)
(12)
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
323
30
34
169
64
70
73
3
1
81
8
15
Seretide/Advair
368
(12)
(8)
112
(4)
(1)
104
(14)
(14)
152
(16)
(8)
Ventolin
177
(23)
(18)
100
(26)
(22)
25
(7)
(4)
52
(24)
(15)
Other Respiratory
32
(40)
(28)
(1)
-
-
7
75
50
26
(46)
(38)
Dermatology
110
(7)
(1)
-
-
-
36
(10)
(13)
74
(5)
5
Augmentin
106
(30)
(24)
-
-
-
30
(21)
(21)
76
(33)
(25)
Avodart
95
(37)
(30)
1
(50)
(50)
36
(29)
(29)
58
(40)
(30)
Imigran/Imitrex
30
(17)
(14)
11
(27)
(27)
12
(8)
(8)
7
(13)
-
Lamictal
125
(15)
(10)
61
(18)
(12)
30
(3)
(3)
34
(19)
(10)
Seroxat/Paxil
38
(10)
(2)
-
-
-
9
(10)
(10)
29
(9)
-
Valtrex
24
(14)
(7)
4
-
-
8
(11)
(11)
12
(20)
(7)
Other
453
(26)
(22)
35
(44)
(46)
77
(41)
(40)
341
(18)
(13)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
4,192
(7)
(3)
1,918
(3)
2
974
(6)
(6)
1,300
(14)
(7)
--------
--------
--------
--------
----------
--------
--------
---------
--------
--------
---------
--------
6 months 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - six months ended 30 June 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
1,094
40
38
690
40
37
262
34
35
142
46
46
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
256
11
10
151
9
6
68
19
21
37
9
9
Trelegy Ellipta
387
87
85
274
81
77
78
90
90
35
>100
>100
Nucala
451
30
28
265
31
29
116
20
21
70
46
42
HIV
2,392
3
2
1,445
1
(1)
590
4
4
357
6
9
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
2,301
4
3
1,416
2
-
564
6
6
321
10
14
Tivicay
785
(1)
(2)
422
(9)
(11)
193
-
-
170
24
28
Triumeq
1,149
(9)
(10)
716
(9)
(11)
290
(9)
(9)
143
(6)
(3)
Juluca
233
51
49
184
40
38
45
>100
>100
4
100
100
Dovato
134
>100
>100
94
>100
>100
36
-
-
4
>100
>100
Rukobia
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
91
(22)
(23)
29
(17)
(23)
26
(24)
(24)
36
(23)
(23)
Immuno-
328
21
19
279
18
16
26
18
18
23
77
77
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
328
21
19
279
18
16
26
18
18
23
92
92
Oncology
158
58
57
95
61
58
63
54
54
-
-
-
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
158
60
58
95
61
58
63
57
57
-
-
-
Blenrep
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
3,972
14
13
2,509
13
11
941
14
15
522
16
19
Established
4,526
(9)
(9)
1,050
(17)
(18)
1,132
(7)
(6)
2,344
(6)
(5)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
2,430
(6)
(6)
832
(15)
(16)
603
-
1
995
(3)
(1)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
17
(19)
(24)
13
(28)
(28)
-
-
-
4
33
-
Avamys/Veramyst
171
(8)
(7)
-
-
-
38
(3)
(3)
133
(10)
(8)
Flixotide/Flovent
240
(12)
(12)
104
(27)
(29)
45
(6)
(4)
91
12
14
Incruse Ellipta
116
(7)
(8)
63
(16)
(19)
39
5
5
14
8
15
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
527
16
16
198
16
14
165
20
20
164
13
14
Seretide/Advair
816
(9)
(9)
249
(11)
(12)
240
(8)
(8)
327
(8)
(6)
Ventolin
397
(17)
(17)
205
(29)
(30)
62
-
-
130
(2)
2
Other Respiratory
146
(8)
(11)
-
-
-
14
(7)
(7)
132
(9)
(12)
Dermatology
206
(4)
(2)
1
(67)
(67)
68
(14)
(13)
137
3
6
Augmentin
269
(8)
(6)
-
-
-
78
(10)
(9)
191
(7)
(5)
Avodart
275
(3)
(3)
3
50
50
88
(19)
(19)
184
6
7
Imigran/Imitrex
61
(9)
(9)
25
(14)
(14)
25
(4)
(4)
11
(8)
(8)
Lamictal
272
(1)
(1)
135
(1)
(3)
60
13
13
77
(8)
(7)
Seroxat/Paxil
72
(10)
(10)
-
-
-
18
-
-
54
(13)
(13)
Valtrex
53
2
2
7
17
17
16
14
14
30
(6)
(6)
Other
888
(21)
(20)
47
(56)
(57)
176
(23)
(22)
665
(15)
(14)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
8,498
-
-
3,559
3
1
2,073
2
2
2,866
(3)
(2)
--------
--------
--------
--------
----------
--------
--------
---------
--------
--------
---------
--------
Q2 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 30 June 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
574
30
27
378
34
30
122
17
18
74
32
27
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
139
9
6
88
9
5
32
7
10
19
12
6
Trelegy Ellipta
194
62
58
140
65
60
36
64
59
18
38
46
Nucala
241
24
21
150
28
26
54
4
6
37
42
31
HIV
1,185
(2)
(3)
740
1
(2)
270
(7)
(7)
175
(5)
(2)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
1,140
(1)
(2)
725
1
(2)
259
(4)
(5)
156
-
4
Tivicay
373
(9)
(10)
208
(14)
(16)
87
(12)
(14)
78
10
15
Triumeq
586
(9)
(11)
378
(6)
(9)
134
(16)
(16)
74
(12)
(10)
Juluca
113
35
33
90
29
27
21
62
62
2
100
>100
Dovato
68
>100
>100
49
>100
>100
17
-
-
2
>100
>100
Rukobia
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
45
(27)
(32)
15
(6)
(19)
11
(39)
(39)
19
(32)
(36)
Immuno-
177
17
15
153
16
14
12
9
-
12
50
50
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
177
18
15
153
16
14
12
9
-
12
71
71
Oncology
77
35
33
47
42
39
30
25
21
-
-
-
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
77
35
32
47
42
39
30
25
21
-
-
-
Blenrep
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
2,013
8
6
1,318
11
9
434
2
1
261
5
6
Established
2,089
(15)
(15)
483
(19)
(21)
497
(18)
(19)
1,109
(11)
(9)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
1,114
(9)
(9)
377
(15)
(17)
276
(7)
(8)
461
(4)
(2)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
8
(43)
(50)
6
(50)
(50)
-
-
-
2
-
(50)
Avamys/Veramyst
62
(13)
(10)
-
-
-
19
(5)
(10)
43
(16)
(10)
Flixotide/Flovent
117
(7)
(7)
54
(17)
(18)
17
(23)
(18)
46
18
18
Incruse Ellipta
59
4
2
33
6
-
19
-
-
7
-
14
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
242
2
2
83
(11)
(12)
78
11
9
81
8
12
Seretide/Advair
421
2
2
143
36
34
113
(12)
(13)
165
(7)
(6)
Ventolin
144
(39)
(39)
58
(59)
(60)
24
(17)
(21)
62
(6)
(2)
Other Respiratory
61
(10)
(16)
-
-
-
6
(25)
(12)
55
(10)
(16)
Dermatology
95
(11)
(9)
1
-
-
30
(27)
(24)
64
(2)
-
Augmentin
100
(25)
(23)
-
-
-
21
(45)
(45)
79
(17)
(17)
Avodart
134
(5)
(6)
2
100
100
39
(26)
(28)
93
7
7
Imigran/Imitrex
27
(25)
(28)
10
(41)
(41)
12
(8)
(15)
5
(17)
(17)
Lamictal
135
(5)
(6)
66
(8)
(10)
28
-
(4)
41
(2)
(2)
Seroxat/Paxil
36
(10)
(10)
-
-
-
8
(11)
(11)
28
(10)
(10)
Valtrex
25
-
-
3
>100
>100
7
-
-
15
(12)
(12)
Other
423
(30)
(29)
24
(61)
(62)
76
(37)
(36)
323
(23)
(22)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
4,102
(5)
(5)
1,801
1
(1)
931
(10)
(11)
1,370
(8)
(7)
--------
--------
--------
--------
----------
--------
--------
---------
--------
--------
---------
--------
Q1 2020
Pharmaceuticals turnover - three months ended 31 March 2020
Total
US
Europe
International
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
-------------------------------------
Growth
Growth
Growth
Growth
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
-----------------------
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
£m
£%
CER%
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Respiratory
520
52
52
312
49
47
140
54
55
68
66
73
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Anoro Ellipta
117
15
16
63
9
9
36
33
33
18
6
12
Trelegy Ellipta
193
>100
>100
134
>100
>100
42
>100
>100
17
>100
>100
Nucala
210
38
38
115
35
33
62
38
38
33
50
55
HIV
1,207
8
8
705
2
1
320
15
17
182
18
21
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Dolutegravir products
1,161
9
9
691
3
2
305
16
18
165
22
25
Tivicay
412
8
8
214
(4)
(5)
106
13
15
92
39
42
Triumeq
563
(8)
(8)
338
(12)
(13)
156
(3)
(1)
69
1
4
Juluca
120
71
69
94
54
51
24
>100
>100
2
100
100
Dovato
66
-
-
45
-
-
19
-
-
2
-
-
Rukobia
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cabenuva
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Other
46
(15)
(13)
14
(26)
(26)
15
(6)
(6)
17
(11)
(5)
Immuno-
151
25
24
126
20
18
14
27
36
11
>100
>100
Inflammation and
Other Specialty
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Benlysta
151
25
24
126
20
18
14
27
36
11
>100
>100
Oncology
81
88
88
48
85
81
33
94
100
-
-
-
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Zejula
81
93
93
48
85
81
33
>100
>100
-
-
-
Blenrep
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
New and Specialty Pharmaceuticals
1,959
20
20
1,191
16
14
507
28
29
261
31
35
Established
2,437
(4)
(3)
567
(14)
(15)
635
5
6
1,235
(2)
(1)
Pharmaceuticals
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Established
1,316
(4)
(4)
455
(14)
(15)
327
8
10
534
(1)
(1)
Respiratory
Arnuity Ellipta
9
29
29
7
17
17
-
-
-
2
100
100
Avamys/Veramyst
109
(5)
(5)
-
-
-
19
-
5
90
(6)
(7)
Flixotide/Flovent
123
(16)
(16)
50
(36)
(37)
28
8
8
45
7
10
Incruse Ellipta
57
(16)
(16)
30
(32)
(32)
20
11
11
7
17
17
Relvar/Breo Ellipta
285
33
32
115
47
45
87
30
33
83
19
16
Seretide/Advair
395
(19)
(18)
106
(40)
(40)
127
(5)
(3)
162
(8)
(7)
Ventolin
253
3
4
147
1
(1)
38
15
18
68
3
6
Other Respiratory
85
(7)
(8)
-
-
-
8
14
-
77
(8)
(8)
Dermatology
111
3
6
-
-
-
38
-
-
73
7
12
Augmentin
169
6
8
-
-
-
57
16
18
112
1
3
Avodart
141
(1)
-
1
-
-
49
(13)
(11)
91
6
7
Imigran/Imitrex
34
10
13
15
25
25
13
-
8
6
-
-
Lamictal
137
4
5
69
6
5
32
28
32
36
(14)
(12)
Seroxat/Paxil
36
(10)
(10)
-
-
-
10
11
11
26
(16)
(16)
Valtrex
28
4
4
4
(20)
(20)
9
29
29
15
-
-
Other
465
(10)
(9)
23
(51)
(51)
100
(6)
(7)
342
(6)
(4)
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
--------
Pharmaceuticals
4,396
6
6
1,758
4
3
1,142
14
15
1,496
2
4
--------
--------
--------
--------
----------
--------
--------
---------
--------
--------
---------
--------
