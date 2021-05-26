Log in
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
GlaxoSmithKline : U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval to GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

05/26/2021 | 05:55pm EDT
May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday gave an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc and GlaxoSmithKline.

The EUA was for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in people aged 12 years and older, the US health regulator said. (https://bit.ly/3uorQZ8)

Sotrovimab, the antibody treatment, is not authorized for patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen therapy, according to the agency.

The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use of the drug for patients who are at risk of severe disease and do not need supplemental oxygen. (Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC 0.09% 1353.2 Delayed Quote.0.75%
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. 2.28% 45.76 Delayed Quote.67.07%
