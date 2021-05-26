GlaxoSmithKline : U.S. FDA gives emergency use approval to GSK-Vir COVID-19 antibody drug

May 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on
Wednesday gave an emergency use authorization (EUA) to the
COVID-19 antibody treatment developed by Vir Biotechnology Inc
and GlaxoSmithKline.
The EUA was for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19
in people aged 12 years and older, the US health regulator said.
Sotrovimab, the antibody treatment, is not authorized for
patients who are hospitalized due to COVID-19 or require oxygen
therapy, according to the agency.
The European Union's drug regulator last week backed the use
of the drug for patients who are at risk of severe disease and
do not need supplemental oxygen.
