GlaxoSmithKline : taps Goldman, Citi to advise on consumer unit spinoff - Bloomberg News

GSK is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc on both fronts, the report added.

Earlier this week, the company set out plans to turn its consumer healthcare arm into a separately listed company, in a move that will deliver an 8 billion pound ($11.10 billion) windfall and other financial benefits for its underperforming drugs business.

GSK was not immediately available to comment after business hours.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)