  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. GlaxoSmithKline plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSK   GB0009252882

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

(GSK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GlaxoSmithKline : taps Goldman, Citi to advise on consumer unit spinoff - Bloomberg News

06/25/2021 | 03:17pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Company logo of pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline is seen at their Stevenage facility

(Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc has hired two banks to help advise it on listing its consumer unit next year and on defense against a potential activist campaign from Elliott Investment Management, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-06-25/glaxosmithkline-said-to-tap-goldman-citi-for-spinoff?sref=SCAzRb9t on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

GSK is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Citigroup Inc on both fronts, the report added.

Earlier this week, the company set out plans to turn its consumer healthcare arm into a separately listed company, in a move that will deliver an 8 billion pound ($11.10 billion) windfall and other financial benefits for its underperforming drugs business.

GSK was not immediately available to comment after business hours.

($1 = 0.7206 pounds)

(Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 33 138 M 45 989 M 45 989 M
Net income 2021 3 774 M 5 237 M 5 237 M
Net Debt 2021 21 387 M 29 681 M 29 681 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,1x
Yield 2021 5,67%
Capitalization 70 715 M 98 364 M 98 138 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,78x
EV / Sales 2022 2,61x
Nbr of Employees 94 066
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Duration : Period :
GlaxoSmithKline plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 1 411,00 GBX
Average target price 1 520,30 GBX
Spread / Average Target 7,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emma N. Walmsley Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Iain James Mackay Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Richard Symonds Non-Executive Chairman
Karenann K. Terrell Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Hal V. Barron Executive Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC5.14%98 153
JOHNSON & JOHNSON3.81%428 269
ROCHE HOLDING AG11.02%323 588
PFIZER, INC.6.47%218 590
NOVARTIS AG1.71%207 904
ABBVIE INC.7.08%202 656