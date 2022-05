May 16 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC - CHANGE OF NAME TO GSK PLC

* GSK - LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE AND NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE WILL REFLECT CHANGE OF NAME IN DUE COURSE.

* GSK - CONFIRMS ITS NAME HAS CHANGED FROM GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC TO GSK PLC. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: