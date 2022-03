March 1 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK - EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY (EMA) ACCEPTS MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION FOR DAPRODUSTAT

* GSK - EMA FILE ACCEPTANCE IS FIRST MAJOR REGULATORY MILESTONE FOR DAPRODUSTAT SINCE APPROVAL OF DUVROQ IN JAPAN

