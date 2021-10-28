Q3 2021 results transcript PDF - 145.7KB

GLAXOSMITHKLINE Q3 2021 Results Wednesday, 27 October 2021 Nick Stone (Head of Investor Relations): Good morning, good af ternoon. As you've just heard, I am Nick Stone, Head of Investor Relations at GSK. It's my pleasure to welcome you to our third quarter 2021 conference call and webcast for investors and analysts. The presentation was posted to gsk.com and was also sent to our distribution list a little bit earlier today. Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements This is the usual safe harbour statement, and we will be making comments on performance using constant exchange rates, or CER. Agenda This is today's agenda, where we will plan to cover all aspects of our results. The presentation will last approximately 25 minutes, in order to maximise the opportunity for questions. For those on the phone, please join the queue by pressing *1, and we request that you ask a maximum of two questions, so that everyone has a chance to participate. Our speakers today are Emma Walmsley, Luke Miels, Deborah Waterhouse, Brian McNamara and Iain Mackay. For the Q&A portion of the call we will be joined by Dr Hal Barron, Roger Connor and David Redfern. With that, I will now hand the call over to Emma. Q3 2021 Progress Emma Walmsley (CEO): Thanks, Nick, and a warm welcome to everyone. Q3 2021: Continued business momentum; accelerating execution of strategic priorities I am delighted to announce another quarter of strong financial performance and continued progress against our strategic priorities. Third quarter sales and adjusted EPS were both up 10% at CER. These excellent results were driven by strong commercial execution and underlying demand, with double-digit growth in Pharma and Vaccines, 24% growth in new and specialty medicines, proof that our pipeline is bearing fruit, and an 1

acceleration in Consumer Healthcare growth. Continued cost discipline supported this performance. Today's results demonstrate the building momentum of the business, which has enabled us to improve our full-year 2021 adjusted EPS guidance, and narrow the range to between -2% and -4% at CER. The guidance excludes any contribution from COVID-19 solutions, which we now expect to contribute an additional 7-9% to this adjusted EPS for the year, a very positive result. Alongside our strong financial performance we continue to make excellent progress in R&D: additional indications have been approved for Nucala in respiratory and Jemperli in cancer. We also received US FDA priority review of Cabotegravir for the prevention of HIV. Following the positive headline results announced in July for Daprodustat, another potential best in class new medicine for treating chronic kidney disease, we will present key data in a late-breaking session at ASN Kidney Week. The de-merger, and creation of a world leader in Consumer Healthcare, continues to be fully on track, and we were delighted to unveil exciting plans for a new global campus and innovation centre here in the UK. Lastly, as we look ahead together, we are all strongly committed to delivering health impact at scale and maximising value for shareholders. Our resolute focus remains in world class execution and successful delivery of our stated key strategic objectives, beginning with a step change in growth in 2022, an exciting and important year for our company. Continued progress across all three strategic priorities Progress in the third quarter was reflected across all three of our strategic priorities. In Innovation we continued to build a high value pipeline across prevention and treatment of disease through organic and inorganic delivery. I just mention some of the highlights, and several more are listed on the slide. Among them I am also delighted we are now playing a meaningful role in the COVID-19 response, through our antibody treatment, Xevudy. We have several COVID-19 vaccine programmes soon to read out and we remain agile as the environment continues to evolve. In Performance, continuously improving commercial execution is driving robust growth, and strong share performances in new and specialty products. For Shingrix specifically, we have seen an impact as a result of the surge in the Delta variant, but we are increasingly confident we are on the recovery track. The initiatives we have put in place, and the underlying demand, will drive strong growth in 2022, with the potential to deliver record annual sales. Luke is going to take you through the detail of this in a minute, as well 2

as our confidence in the medium-term opportunity for Shingrix. In Consumer, strong brand performance also drove a significant acceleration in growth in the quarter, as Brian will speak to. Lastly, on Trust, we continue to maintain leadership in ESG with a recent announcement of significant renewable energy investment and carbon reduction initiatives at our manufacturing sites in the UK and US. We also announced a new R&D programme to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from our metered dose inhalers, which are responsible for 45% of the company's carbon emissions, and these new initiatives support the continued progress on our environmental commitments to be net zero and nature positive by 2030, which we will share more on at COP26. I also, of course, welcome the recent WHO recommendation for a broader deployment of our malaria vaccine. Malaria kills more than 250,000 children a year in sub- Saharan Africa, and this is the first and only vaccine shown in pivotal long-term clinical trials to significantly reduce childhood illness and death from malaria. R&D Pipeline Upcoming select late-stage milestones I want to take a moment to expand on my comments on innovation. In our Investor Update in June we shared how we had significantly improved R&D productivity since 2017, with a top quartile performance versus our peers for a number of launches with approval of 11 major medicines and vaccines. We have more than doubled the number of assets in Phase 3 or pivotal studies, from 11 to 23, and created a pipeline of over 60 medicines and vaccines, many with first in class or best in class potential. The result of all of this work and targeted investment is an increasingly valuable pipeline with real momentum. It is worth restating that major pipeline approvals delivered from 2017 to 2021, plus anticipated pipeline approvals, will drive more than 100% of our forecasted sales growth from 2021 to 2026. Over the next 12 months you will see a number of readouts and regulatory progress which will support the confidence we have in the outlooks we provided for GSK in June. Specifically, we expect to report key readouts on up to seven of the 11 assets we highlighted, including our older adults RSV vaccine in the first half of 2022, as well as proof of concept data on our potential hep B therapeutic. We are planning a regulatory submission for Blenrep in third line multiple myeloma and, as I mentioned previously, you will hear a lot more on daprodustat at ASN Kidney Week and our Investor Science Event, which is also scheduled for early November. 3

Progressing towards demerger at pace Lastly, I want to take a moment on the timelines for demerger of our world-leading Consumer Healthcare business. We are in countdown mode and moving at pace with our plans to unlock the potential of both GSK and Consumer Health, strengthen GSK's balance sheet and maximise value for all our shareholders. We are committed to the demerger of at least 80% of GSK's holding and for the remaining 20% to be monetised in a timely and pragmatic manner. As momentum builds towards this important event, you will see several important steps in the process. Most visible will be the announcement of a Chair-designate, and subsequently an appropriately skilled Board for Consumer Health. In the first quarter of 2022, we plan to hold a Capital Markets Day which will set out in detail the performance and compelling prospects for Consumer Health as a new and independent company. We will then proceed with the premium listing of the new Consumer business on the London Stock Exchange, creating two companies set up for independent delivery of competitive growth, shareholder value and scale impact on human health. Now, let me hand over to the team to take you through the growth drivers in detail. Luke, first, over to you. Growth drivers Luke Miels: Thanks, Emma. We made strong progress in the quarter on commercial execution and competitiveness, which you have seen come through in the revenue and market share numbers. For today, I want to focus my remarks on our strong performance in New and Specialty, and our confidence in the growth prospects for Shingrix. New and Specialty: strong double-digit growth (+24%CER) in Q3 2021 Growth in our New and Specialty Pharma medicines accelerated to 24% in the third quarter, taking us to 18% growth, year-to-date. These figures include HIV, which Deborah will cover in a few minutes. As we have seen throughout 2021, Trelegy continues to deliver, with 77% growth in Q3. The asthma indication is proving to be a unique differentiator and our leading position in this space remains unchanged, with Trelegy holding 90% of the single-inhaled, triple therapy market in the US. 4

Our market-leadingIL-5,Nucala, also contributed double-digit growth, up 20% in the quarter. We continue to hear from physicians that a clear and targeted approach to EOS- driven disease is preferred and we remain confident in Nucala's market opportunity as we launched nasal polyps in the US in July and received positive CHMP opinion for EGPA, HES and nasal polyps in Europe. Additionally, Benlysta had its 17th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth, up 35% in Q3. Our convenient subcut formulation and lupus nephritis indication in the US, build on the established leadership we have in SLE, while we continue to build the market in other parts of the world, like China. Finally, our Oncology portfolio continues to growth. We received an additional approval for Jemperli in August and, in Q3, grew Zejula sales by 14%. We continue to see one in two new PARP patients receiving Zejula, despite a tough external environment where, unfortunately, diagnosis rates remain about 16% below pre-COVID levels. Encouragingly, and based on new patient start data, we are also seeing Zejula as the preferred choice for new patients across three lines of therapy. For Blenrep, we now have more than 4,000 patients treated globally and we are expanding use in the community, where the majority of multiple myeloma patients are. We look forward to the opportunity of more patients benefitting from Blenrep, as two pivotal studies - DREAMM-3 and DREAMM-8 - read out. Vaccines: Performance in Q3 2021 driven by Shingrix In Vaccines, we delivered a strong quarter of growth, with Shingrix on the recovery track following pandemic-related disruptions that impacted performance earlier this year. The performance of Shingrix in the quarter primarily reflected a favourable impact from inventory movements and also a larger proportion of Shingrix being administered in HCP offices - a trend we have been tracking through the course of the pandemic as retailers prioritise vaccination for COVID-19. Performance outside the US is also encouraging, with recovery underway in Germany and several successful launches in new markets. As you can see on this slide, Shingrix TRx volumes are improving as we move through the year, despite disruption from the Delta variant, slowing the pace of the recovery. With the challenging comparator in Q4 ahead and prioritisation of COVID booster vaccinations in the near term, we now expect the year-to-date performance, which is -11% CER, to be a good indication for the direction of travel for Shingrix for the full year. 5

