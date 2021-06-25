U.S. pauses distribution of Lilly's COVID-19 antibody combination therapy

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials on Friday paused
the distribution of Eli Lilly's COVID-19 antibody
cocktail therapy as it failed to show effectiveness against the
coronavirus variants first seen in Brazil and South Africa.
The decision by the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services (HHS) is based on laboratory analyses that showed
Lilly's dual antibody therapy - bamlanivimab and etesevimab -
was not active against either variants.
The officials also paused the distribution of etesevimab
alone to pair with existing supply of bamlanivimab.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April revoked the
emergency use authorization granted to use Lilly's bamlanivimab
alone and required it to be used along with etesevimab, to
achieve greater efficacy against emerging virus variants.
The HHS also said Regeneron's antibody therapy, REGEN-COV,
and GlaxoSmithKline Plc and partner Vir Biotechnology's
sotrovimab are likely to be effective against the
variants.
Eli Lilly did not immediately respond to a Reuters request
for comment.
