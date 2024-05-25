Gleam Fabmat Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2024. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 6.54 million. Revenue was INR 8.29 million.

Net income was INR 0.831 million compared to net loss of INR 0.587 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.08 compared to basic loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.06 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 0.08 compared to diluted loss per share from continuing operations of INR 0.06 a year ago.