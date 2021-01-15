Glen Burnie Bancorp Declares 4Q 2020 Dividend

GLEN BURNIE, Md., Jan. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ: GLBZ), parent company of The Bank of Glen Burnie®, announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of ten cents ($0.10) per share of common stock at their meeting on January 14, 2021. This action marks the company’s 114th consecutive dividend.
The regular dividend is payable on February 8, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 25, 2021.
Glen Burnie Bancorp, parent company to The Bank of Glen Burnie, currently maintains consolidated assets totaling $419.6 million at December 31, 2020. Founded in 1949, The Bank of Glen Burnie is a community bank with eight branch offices serving Anne Arundel County, MD (www.thebankofglenburnie.com).
Certain informationcontained inthisnews release, which doesnotrelate tohistorical financial information, may be deemed toconstituteforward-lookingstatements within themeaning ofthePrivateSecurities Litigation ReformAct of1995.Suchstatementsare subjecttocertainrisksanduncertainties,which couldcausethe company’s actual results in thefutureto differmateriallyfrom itshistorical results and those presentlyanticipatedorprojected. Foramorecomplete discussion of these and other risk factors, please see the company’s reports filedwith theSecurities and Exchange Commission.