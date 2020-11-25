Glen Eagle Resources : Update From Cobra Oro Honduras

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (Montreal, Quebec, November25, 2020; TSX VENTURE: GER) ('Glen Eagle' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that a second drill rig has arrived at Cobra Oro gold processing plant in Honduras. Both drill rigs will relocate to their respective site as soon as the roads are cleared from mudslides caused by recent hurricanes. The 2000 meters drilling program, of which 500 meters has been completed, is expected to resume very shortly with the arrival of the dry season. Production will also resume at about the same time.

Several pictures were recently taken and downloaded on the company's website showing that the plant did not sustain damages. The Company also tackled under difficult circumstances two months of renovations and maintenance to have the plant ready to operate under optimum conditions as illustrated on Glen Eagle's website.

https://gleneagleresources.ca/pictures/#OptimizationPlant

https://gleneagleresources.ca/pictures/#DrillRigs

