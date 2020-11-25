Glen Eagle Resources : Update From Cobra Oro Honduras

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (Montreal, Quebec, November25, 2020; TSX VENTURE: GER) ('Glen Eagle' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that a second drill rig has arrived at Cobra Oro gold processing plant in Honduras. Both drill rigs will relocate to their respective site as soon as the roads are cleared from mudslides caused by recent hurricanes. The 2000 meters drilling program, of which 500 meters has been completed, is expected to resume very shortly with the arrival of the dry season. Production will also resume at about the same time.
Several pictures were recently taken and downloaded on the company's website showing that the plant did not sustain damages. The Company also tackled under difficult circumstances two months of renovations and maintenance to have the plant ready to operate under optimum conditions as illustrated on Glen Eagle's website.
https://gleneagleresources.ca/pictures/#OptimizationPlant
https://gleneagleresources.ca/pictures/#DrillRigs
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Jean Labrecque, President
Glen Eagle Resources Inc
2075 Victoria Street
Suite 201
St-Lambert, Québec
J4S- 1H1
514-808-9807
Disclaimer
Glen Eagle Resources Inc. published this content on 25 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2020 14:32:06 UTC