Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/19 11:35:51 am
369.25 GBX   +0.12%
02:32pAnglo CEO expects investor support for plan to keep 'met' coal
RE
05:01aThe latest from London: Christmas is saved!
04:48aBritish shares log weekly loss as commodity, travel stocks weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Anglo CEO expects investor support for plan to keep 'met' coal

11/19/2021 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani speaks at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo American, which divested its thermal coal mines this year after pressure from investors, plans to retain its steelmaking coal portfolio as it is confident that they will not press for an early exit, the mining group's chief executive said.

Anglo spun out its South African thermal coal operations and sold its stake in a Colombian mine to Glencore after shareholder calls to ditch the more polluting fossil fuel to meet emissions targets.

However, the price of thermal coal, which is burned for steam to produce electricity, rose as high as $280 a tonne in the second half of 2021 from as low as $57 in 2020, generating strong returns for the new owners.

"For us it (thermal coal) created disincentives ... yes the EBITDA will be a bit lower this year, but ... we are playing the long game," boss Mark Cutifani said in an interview for the upcoming Reuters Next conference on Dec. 1-3.

Thermal coal, a relatively small part of Anglo's copper to platinum, nickel and diamond portfolio, had deterred some large investors from owning its shares, Cutifani said.

Anglo also produces metallurgical, known as 'met', coal and iron ore, which are key ingredients in steelmaking.

Emissions from steelmaking account for up to 9% of the global total and producers are pushing to develop technology to meet global climate commitments.

"The conversation around met coal has become a lot more mature and we are arguing that we think we are the best holders of those assets for the next 15 years at least and that argument seems to be resonating better with shareholders," he added.

The coking coal mines owned by Anglo have a relatively short life until the 2040s.

Some shareholders are warming to the idea of holding stocks in coal companies that pledge to run down mines responsibly rather than selling them.

"We are looking at sustainability and you don't want to pull out of an investment and destroy livelihoods and communities," Mduduzi Bhulose, portfolio manager at South Africa's Public Investment Corporation (PIC), said.

PIC is Anglo's largest shareholder with a 6.9% holding, according to Refinitiv data.

"In the event that they decide to get out of any other metal, the expectation is that they do it in a responsible manner and Anglo has over time shown that they can do that," PIC's Bhulose added.

To watch the Reuters Next conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/next/

(Reporting by Clara Denina; Additional reporting by Zandi Shabalala in London and Helen Reid in Johannesburg; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Clara Denina


© Reuters 2021
All news about GLENCORE PLC
02:32pAnglo CEO expects investor support for plan to keep 'met' coal
RE
05:01aThe latest from London: Christmas is saved!
04:48aBritish shares log weekly loss as commodity, travel stocks weigh
RE
11/18FTSE Falls as Oil, Mining Stocks Drop
DJ
11/18Property stocks lift Australia shares higher; CBA falls further
RE
11/18Evolution Mining Acquires Copper-Gold Mine in Queensland for $726 Million
MT
11/17FTSE 100 Slips Wednesday as UK Inflation Spooks Market
DJ
11/17FTSE 100 Down, Sage Gains After Fiscal Year Results
DJ
11/17Glencore to Sell Ernest Henry Copper-Gold Mine in Queensland for $730 Million -- Update
DJ
11/17FTSE Drops as SSE, Spirax-Sarco Fall; Sage Gains
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 210 B - -
Net income 2021 7 035 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28 432 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,70x
Yield 2021 4,47%
Capitalization 65 377 M 65 214 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,45x
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 4,98 $
Average target price 5,72 $
Spread / Average Target 15,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC58.28%65 250
BHP GROUP-14.09%130 404
RIO TINTO PLC-20.01%97 632
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.43%46 298
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.2.45%32 327
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)94.32%25 818