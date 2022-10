--Britishvolt, a Glencore-backed battery startup, is planning to file for administration after failing to get extra funding, the Financial Times reports, citing unnamed sources.

--The FT says that Britishvolt could enter administration as early as Monday.

Full story: https://on.ft.com/3FssJsN

