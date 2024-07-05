July 4 (Reuters) - Canada's federal government is set to approve Glencore's acquisition of the coal business of Teck Resources with several legally binding conditions, the Globe and Mail reported on Thursday. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
Glencore plc
Equities
GLEN
JE00B4T3BW64
Diversified Mining
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|480.8 GBX
|+0.80%
|+6.20%
|+1.84%
|Jul. 04
|GLENCORE : Barclays sticks Neutral
|ZD
|Jul. 04
|HSBC raises Bunzl to 'buy'; RBC likes Ibstock
|AN
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi.
|480.8 GBX
|+0.80%
|+6.20%
|73.99B
|68.95 CAD
|+0.16%
|+4.91%
|26.18B
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+1.84%
|73.99B
|-11.19%
|149B
|-8.27%
|115B
|+12.95%
|45.79B
|-13.08%
|41.13B
|+23.49%
|37.55B
|+115.63%
|34.06B
|+23.10%
|26.18B
|+81.43%
|20.61B
|+45.68%
|18.09B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GLEN Stock
- News Glencore plc
- Canada set to approve Glencore takeover of Teck coal business, Globe and Mail reports