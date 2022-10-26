Chile's government, miners still clashing over mining royalty bill

SANTIAGO, Oct 26 (Reuters) -
Chile's government and mining industry continued to disagree
over a proposed mining royalty bill on Wednesday despite recent
adjustments.
The government had on Tuesday announced modifications to a
proposed mining royalty bill, lowering a variable "ad valorem"
rate to a flat 1% for large producers and tying another rate to
operating margins, instead of the price of copper as was
originally proposed.
Jorge Riesco, president of Chile's National Mining Society
(Sonami) which represents small, medium and large companies
including Anglo American, BHP and Glencore
, said that while the adjustments benefited medium-sized
miners, he believed the tax burden would still be too high.
"It is undeniable that this proposal still lacks if it wants
to be at a level comparable to other countries for attracting
investment in terms of total tax burden," Riesco said in a local
radio interview.
He added that dialogue between the government and companies
was frank "but not totally fruitful" and that according to
Sonami's calculations, the tax burden on mining companies could
be between 50% and 55%.
Chile's finance ministry estimates the tax burden with
copper prices of $3.74 per pound would reach 39.8%, marginally
below Peru and Queensland, Australia.
Speaking to congress on Wednesday, Finance Minister Mario
Marcel defended the bill and said state participation in copper
income would go from 45% to about 55%-56% when copper prices
surpass $4 a pound.
"We're confident that this is a plan that better balances
the aim of increased revenue with the objective of maintaining
the mining sector's development opportunities," Marcel said.
Marcel added that the bill would allow Chile to remain
competitive with Peru while greatly reducing the gap in
collected revenue.
Sonami's Riesco argued that the government should consider
promoting more mining production instead of increasing taxes,
arguing this would make a greater contribution to the treasury.
