SANTIAGO, April 23 (Reuters) - Chile is expected to produce a record 5.84 million metric tons of copper in 2025, the state-run Chilean Copper Commission (Cochilco) said on Tuesday.

The output of the red metal would be a 6% increase from the 5.51 million tons expected to be produced this year, Cochilco said in a statement. (Reporting by Fabian Andres Cambero; editing by Gabriel Araujo)