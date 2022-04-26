Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/26 11:36:30 am EDT
463.70 GBX   +3.19%
03:00pChilean regulator moves to sanction Glencore over mine monitoring
RE
07:41aBarclays Keeps Glencore At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
04:31aFTSE 100 snaps 3-day losing streak; AB Foods slumps on earnings update
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chilean regulator moves to sanction Glencore over mine monitoring

04/26/2022 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's environmental regulator said on Tuesday it had launched a sanction process against Glencore's Lomas Bayas copper mine for noncompliance with water, flora and fauna monitoring in its operation area.

An investigation led to the formulation of a "very serious" charge of not monitoring aquifer levels and a minor charge of not having defined the river's hydrologic and biotic profile, Chile's Environmental Superintendent (SMA) said in a statement.

The SMA said the mine was missing records on an observation well and hadn't properly graphed measurements like water depth, pH, temperature and water conductivity in the aquifer. The government also said it had failed to establish permanent monitoring stations on the river.

Chile's water authority filed the complaint with the SMA, citing a decrease in the number of Loa water frogs, a critically endangered species.

According to Chilean law, "very serious" infractions can lead to the revocation of environmental permits, mine closures or fines of up to the equivalent of $8 million.

Glencore, an Anglo-Swiss mining and trading firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the matter. Its Lomas Bayas mine, located in the Atacama Desert of northern Chile, produced 64,300 tonnes of copper in 2021.

The company has 10 business days to present a compliance program and 15 business days to formulate arguments.

In February, the company submitted a request to extend use of the deposit and preserve a production capacity of 80,000 tonnes of copper per year, with investments of $250 million.

(Reporting by Fabián Andrés Cambero; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Paul Simao)


© Reuters 2022
All news about GLENCORE PLC
03:00pChilean regulator moves to sanction Glencore over mine monitoring
RE
07:41aBarclays Keeps Glencore At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
04:31aFTSE 100 snaps 3-day losing streak; AB Foods slumps on earnings update
RE
02:30aGLENCORE : GLN - Transaction in own shares
PU
12:25aGlencore gets $25 mln from Australia government for Queensland carbon capture project
RE
04/25GLENCORE : GLN - Transaction in owns shares
PU
04/24Glencore Faces Potential Revision of Congo's Mutanda Copper-Cobalt Project Terms
MT
04/22EUROPE : China, rate hike worries push European stocks to 1-month closing low
RE
04/22SIMON JESSOP : Investor group to flag concern over Glencore's climate efforts - sources
RE
04/22Glencore Investor Group Challenges Company's Climate Efforts
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 264 B - -
Net income 2022 17 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,46x
Yield 2022 12,2%
Capitalization 77 570 M 77 035 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 81 284
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,71 $
Average target price 7,54 $
Spread / Average Target 32,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC19.84%74 991
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%175 560
RIO TINTO PLC9.81%115 378
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC6.88%49 751
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)68.15%43 306
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.61%37 530