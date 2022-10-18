Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-18 am EDT
483.05 GBX   -0.87%
04:16pExclusive-Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources
RE
10/14A market rebellion
MS
10/14Global inflation causing 'horrifying' food insecurity, says IMF Africa head
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources

10/18/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aluminium ingots are seen stored at the foundry shop of the Rusal Krasnoyarsk aluminium smelter in Krasnoyarsk

(Reuters) - Commodity trader Glencore has delivered significant amounts of Russian-origin aluminium to London Metal Exchange registered warehouses in Gwangyang, South Korea, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

Another source with direct knowledge said that the aluminium delivered to Gwangyang was produced by Rusal.

The deliveries into LME warehouses highlight the difficulty facing Rusal, the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, as 2022 contracts expire and buyers shun Russian metal for 2023 contracts, one of the sources said.

Some aluminium buyers and end users in the transport, construction and packaging industries do not want Rusal's aluminium in their products. Unwanted metal such as Rusal's aluminium typically ends up in the LME system, a market of last resort for consumers and producers.

The sources did not say how much of Rusal's aluminium had been delivered by Glencore to LME warehouses in Gwangyang.

Glencore and the London Metal Exchange declined to comment. Rusal did not respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Rusal in April 2020 agreed a long-term contract to supply London-listed Glencore with 6.9 million tonnes of aluminium. Of that 344,760 tonnes would be delivered in 2020 and around 1.6 million tonnes a year between 2021 and 2024.

News that the Biden administration was weighing restricting imports of Russian aluminum as a possible response to Moscow's military escalation in Ukraine triggered a more than 7% spike in aluminium prices last week on Wednesday.

Aluminium traders said the knee-jerk reaction was due to worries about shortages if Rusal was sanctioned.

Rusal is the world's largest aluminium producer outside China, accounting for 6% of global supplies estimated at about 70 million tonnes this year.

Stocks of aluminium in LME warehouses jumped 65,825 tonnes to 433,025 tonnes on Friday. Of that, 23,525 tonnes were delivered to Gwanyang in South Korea and 44,675 tonnes to Port Klang in Malaysia.

"A few things over the past few days have made people sit-up, realise the difficulties facing Rusal," an aluminium industry source said.

Earlier this month the LME launched a discussion paper on the possibility of banning Russian aluminium, nickel and copper from being traded and stored in its system.

(Reporting by Pratima Desai in London andd Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Pratima Desai and Mai Nguyen


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -0.87% 483.05 Delayed Quote.29.96%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX -1.61% 139.1149 Real-time Quote.-20.72%
UNITED COMPANY RUSAL, INTERNATIONAL 1.49% 3.4 Delayed Quote.-55.63%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
04:16pExclusive-Glencore delivers Russian-origin aluminium into LME system -sources
RE
10/14A market rebellion
MS
10/14Global inflation causing 'horrifying' food insecurity, says IMF Africa head
RE
10/14JPMorgan Lowers Glencore PT, Affirms Overweight Rating
MT
10/14Analyst recommendations: BP, Micron, PepsiCo, P&G, ServiceNow...
MS
10/14Creditors say Chad does not need debt relief now given oil price surge
RE
10/14GLENCORE : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
10/13Creditors say Chad does not need debt relief now given oil price surge
RE
10/13Exclusive-Chad creditors to issue statement on contingent debt relief deal, source says
RE
10/13GLENCORE : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 268 B - -
Net income 2022 21 468 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 504 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,37x
Yield 2022 10,0%
Capitalization 71 043 M 70 254 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,56 $
Average target price 7,09 $
Spread / Average Target 27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC29.96%71 690
BHP GROUP LIMITED19.12%124 502
RIO TINTO PLC-1.47%90 655
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)98.22%48 773
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-11.36%37 052
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-26.68%25 507