Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/27 03:44:58 am EDT
469.00 GBX   +0.90%
03:31aFTSE 100 inches up on strong earnings, gains in miners; Aveva slumps
RE
12:51aGLOBAL MINERS RANK ESG AS THEIR TOP CONCERN. REALLY? : Russell
RE
04/26Barclays Keeps Glencore At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

FTSE 100 inches up on strong earnings, gains in miners; Aveva slumps

04/27/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 edged up on Wednesday, driven by gains in miners and strong corporate updates, although a fall in consumer staple stocks and industrial software company Aveva Group capped the rise.

The blue-chip index gained 0.1%, with Lloyds Banking Group rising 2.7% to top the index after Britain's largest mortgage lender reported upbeat first-quarter profits, largely shrugging off the country's worsening cost of living crisis.

WPP advanced 1.2% as the world's largest advertising group raised its full-year net sales outlook after strong demand for digital media, ecommerce and data services helped it top estimates for first-quarter trading.

Glencore climbed 1.8% to lead gains among the miners.

However, shares in Diageo were the biggest drag on the index , falling 1.1%, after Deutsche Bank downgraded the Johnnie Walker whisky maker's stock to "hold" from "buy".

Aveva slumped 14.8% to the bottom of the index after it warned a revenue hit from sanctions on Russia would drop through to its operating profit this year, while wage inflation, increased travel costs and investment in cloud would also take a toll.

The domestically focused midcap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVEVA GROUP PLC -14.20% 1955 Delayed Quote.-32.79%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.90% 9.505 Delayed Quote.-8.15%
DIAGEO PLC -2.06% 3890 Delayed Quote.-1.59%
DIGITAL MEDIA SOLUTIONS, INC. -7.90% 3.03 Delayed Quote.-36.61%
FTSE 100 -0.50% 7347.5 Delayed Quote.-0.05%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX -0.73% 20332.95 Delayed Quote.-12.27%
GLENCORE PLC 1.80% 472.7 Delayed Quote.23.96%
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 0.71% 46.325 Delayed Quote.-4.01%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.00% 74.187 Delayed Quote.0.12%
WPP PLC -0.51% 982.2 Delayed Quote.-11.57%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
03:31aFTSE 100 inches up on strong earnings, gains in miners; Aveva slumps
RE
12:51aGLOBAL MINERS RANK ESG AS THEIR TOP : Russell
RE
04/26Barclays Keeps Glencore At Overweight, Boosts PT
MT
04/26FTSE 100 snaps 3-day losing streak; AB Foods slumps on earnings update
RE
04/26GLENCORE : GLN - Transaction in own shares
PU
04/26Glencore gets $25 mln from Australia government for Queensland carbon capture project
RE
04/26GLENCORE PLC : Security operations
CO
04/25GLENCORE : GLN - Transaction in owns shares
PU
04/25GLENCORE PLC : Security operations
CO
04/24Glencore Faces Potential Revision of Congo's Mutanda Copper-Cobalt Project Terms
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 264 B - -
Net income 2022 17 230 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 467 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,58x
Yield 2022 11,8%
Capitalization 76 646 M 76 646 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 81 284
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 5,87 $
Average target price 7,54 $
Spread / Average Target 28,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC23.96%76 646
BHP GROUP LIMITED16.84%175 560
RIO TINTO PLC11.47%115 378
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC9.80%49 751
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)71.97%43 306
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.9.35%37 530