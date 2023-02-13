Advanced search
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:57:38 2023-02-13 am EST
518.30 GBX   +1.17%
07:42aA snag in the smooth plan?
MS
02/10UK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
02/10UBS Downgrades Glencore to Neutral from Buy
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GLENCORE : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

02/13/2023 | 08:48am EST
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is still set at GBX 650.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 B - -
Net income 2022 20 538 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 361 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 8,30%
Capitalization 77 531 M 77 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 82,0%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 6,18 $
Average target price 7,80 $
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-7.26%77 531
BHP GROUP LIMITED5.19%168 185
RIO TINTO PLC2.91%121 374
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-0.26%47 300
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)8.66%46 107
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.18.55%33 772