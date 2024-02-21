Glencore plc specializes in producing and distributing metals, minerals and petroleum products products, primarily for the automotive, steel, and food-processing industries. The group also offers logistical, supply, and financing services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - oil products, coke and coal (64.9%); - metals and minerals (35.1%): aluminum, zinc, copper, alumina, iron alloys, nickel, cobalt, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.3%), Asia (41%), Americas (17.3%), Africa (5.2%) and Oceania (2.2%).

Sector Diversified Mining