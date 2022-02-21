GLN: Share Buy-Back Programme.

GLENCORE PLC

(Incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991) (Registration number 107710)

JSE Share Code: GLN

LSE Share Code: GLEN

ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Baar, Switzerland / Sydney, Australia

21 February 2022

Share buy-back programme

As noted in the 2021 preliminary results released on 15 February 2022, Glencore plc (the "Company") announces that, today, it commences a share repurchase or buy-back programme of USD550 million (the "Programme") until the interim results are published in August 2022. The Programme will be effected in accordance with the terms of the authority granted by shareholders at the 2021 AGM and, subject to shareholder approval at the 2022 AGM, will continue on the terms of the renewed authority.

The Programme's purpose is to reduce the capital of the Company and it is currently intended that any ordinary shares of the Company (the "Shares") purchased will be held in treasury.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc (the "Bank") to conduct the Programme, under which trading decisions may be undertaken by the Bank in accordance with the directions of the Company. If the Company is unable to do so, the Bank is mandated to make trading decisions concerning purchases under the Programme independently of the Company.

The Bank may undertake transactions in the Shares (which may include sales as well as purchases and may include participation in block purchases) in order to meet its obligations pursuant to its agreement with the Company.

The implementation of the Programme is in line with the Company's stated financial policies and thresholds.

Any buy-back of the Shares pursuant to the Programme will be effected in accordance with Chapter 12 of the FCA Listing Rules, the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (which are part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

The market will be notified in accordance with those rules if and when purchases are made.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings t: +41 41 709 28 m: +41 79 737 56 martin.fewings@glencore.com 80 42 Media Charles Watenphul t: +41 41 709 24 m: +41 79 904 33 charles.watenphul@glencore.com 62 20

Company Secretarial

Follow us on social media: