    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/11 03:10:45 am EDT
526.15 GBX   -0.16%
04/08GLN : Transactions IN Own Shares
PU
04/07Exclusive - Trafigura set to take zinc out of LME system, fuelling concern - sources
RE
04/07Falco Announces Amendment and Extension of Convertible Debenture, Warrants, Provides Update on Glencore Agreement
MT
GLN: Transactions In Own Shares

04/11/2022 | 02:49am EDT
GLENCORE PLC

(Incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991) (Registration number 107710)

JSE Share Code: GLN

LSE Share Code: GLEN ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955 11 April 2022

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

GLENCORE PLC ("Glencore") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Such purchase was effected pursuant to the buy-back programme as announced by Glencore on 21 February 2022:

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase:

8 April 2022

Number of ordinary shares purchased:

494,240

Highest price paid per share:

527.00

Lowest price paid per share:

516.00

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

519.93

Glencore intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, Glencore holds 1,419,463,384 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 14,586,200,066 ordinary shares on issue (including treasury shares). Therefore, the total voting rights in Glencore plc will be 13,166,736,682.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buy-back programme which is expected to be completed over the period from February 2022 to August 2022, details of which were announced on 21 February 2022.

For more information visit:www.glencore.com/investors/shareholder-centre/Share-buy-backs

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Ordinary Shares

Name of the Issuer

GLENCORE PLC

Identity Code of the Issuer

2138002658CPO9NBH955

ISIN

JE00B4T3BW64

Intermediary Name

MORGAN STANLEY & CO INTERNATIONAL PLC

Identify Code of the Intermediary

4PQUHN3JPFGFNF3BB653

Currency

GBP

Sponsor

Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 06:48:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
