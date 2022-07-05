GLN: Transactions In Own Shares

GLENCORE PLC

(Incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991) (Registration number 107710)

JSE Share Code: GLN

LSE Share Code: GLEN

ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955 Baar, Switzerland

05 July 2022

TRANSACTIONS IN OWN SHARES

GLENCORE PLC ("Glencore") announces today that it has purchased the following number of its

ordinary shares of USD 0.01 each on the London Stock Exchange and Multilateral Trading Facilities from Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc. Such purchase was effected pursuant to the buy-back programme as announced by Glencore on 21 February 2022:

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 4 July 2022 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 1,440,000 Highest price paid per share: 439.85 Lowest price paid per share: 425.20 Volume weighted average price paid per share: 435.85

Glencore intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.

Following the above transaction, Glencore holds 1,476,502,776 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 14,586,200,066 ordinary shares on issue (including treasury shares). Therefore, the total voting rights in Glencore plc will be 13,109,697,290.

This figure for the total number of voting rights may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. These share purchases form part of the Company's existing buy-back programme which is expected to be completed over the period from February 2022 to August 2022, details of which were announced on 21 February 2022.

For more information visit: www.glencore.com/investors/shareholder-centre/Share-buy-backs

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

