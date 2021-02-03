Glencore 2020 Coal, Copper Production Met Guidance

By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Glencore PLC on Wednesday reported that its 2020 coal and copper production was in line with its guidance.

The FTSE 100 Anglo-Swiss mining and oil company produced 106.2 million metric tons of coal last year, down from 139.5 million tons in 2019 and at the lower end of the 106 million-112 million tons guidance range.

Copper output fell to 1.26 million tons from 1.37 million, meeting the 1.23 million-1.28 million guidance range.

Glencore's zinc production increased 9% in 2020, but cobalt output declined 41%, lead was down 7%, nickel fell 9%, and ferrochrome plunged 28%.

Precious metals production rose last year compared with 2019, with gold up 3% and silver up 2%.

In addition, oil production on an entitled interest basis decreased 29% to 3.94 million barrels.

Write to Jaime Llinares Taboada at jaime.llinares@wsj.com; @JaimeLlinaresT

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-21 0224ET