GLENCORE PLC

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
02/02
246.1 GBX   -1.36%
Glencore 2020 Coal, Copper Production Met Guidance

02/03/2021 | 02:24am EST
By Jaime Llinares Taboada

Glencore PLC on Wednesday reported that its 2020 coal and copper production was in line with its guidance.

The FTSE 100 Anglo-Swiss mining and oil company produced 106.2 million metric tons of coal last year, down from 139.5 million tons in 2019 and at the lower end of the 106 million-112 million tons guidance range.

Copper output fell to 1.26 million tons from 1.37 million, meeting the 1.23 million-1.28 million guidance range.

Glencore's zinc production increased 9% in 2020, but cobalt output declined 41%, lead was down 7%, nickel fell 9%, and ferrochrome plunged 28%.

Precious metals production rose last year compared with 2019, with gold up 3% and silver up 2%.

In addition, oil production on an entitled interest basis decreased 29% to 3.94 million barrels.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC -1.36% 246.1 Delayed Quote.5.92%
ISHARES SILVER TRUST -8.30% 24.54 End-of-day quote.-0.12%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.12% 57.94 Delayed Quote.6.19%
SILVER 0.43% 26.869 Delayed Quote.8.29%
WTI 0.32% 55.137 Delayed Quote.7.83%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 165 B - -
Net income 2020 -1 982 M - -
Net Debt 2020 33 571 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -26,2x
Yield 2020 1,52%
Capitalization 44 571 M 44 523 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,47x
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 160 000
Free-Float 75,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 4,15 $
Last Close Price 3,37 $
Spread / Highest target 51,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ivan Glasenberg Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Bryan Hayward Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Steven F. Kalmin Chief Financial Officer
Peter Roland Coates Non-Executive Director
John Joseph Mack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLENCORE PLC5.92%44 523
CHINA SHENHUA ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.42%49 509
SHAANXI COAL INDUSTRY COMPANY LIMITED7.92%15 110
COAL INDIA LIMITED-4.76%10 862
CHINA COAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED-3.86%6 971
YANZHOU COAL MINING COMPANY LIMITED-1.77%5 497
