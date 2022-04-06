Glencore : 2021 Ethics and Compliance Report

Welcome
Introduction
Our Purpose is to responsibly source the commodities that advance everyday life. We look to deliver financial performance and operational excellence, while positively contributing to society and our stakeholders across our value chain.
We recognise that a number of our stakeholders, including our investors, governments, as well as employees, have an interest in our compliance culture and Ethics and Compliance Programme (the Programme). This is particularly so given the challenges we have faced as a Group over the last few years arising from our ongoing investigations and the historical misconduct identified in these investigations.
Glencore has invested significant resources starting before the investigations commenced to build and implement a best-in-class Programme and has made significant investments in compliance personnel, systems and external assurance. We believe that a strong ethics and compliance programme grounded in our Values, particularly integrity and openness, is critical to ensuring we are a responsible and ethical company.
"I am proud of the significant progress we've made in building a best-in-class Ethics and Compliance Programme that will support Glencore in the next chapter of its evolution as it looks to play a critical role in the transition to a low carbon economy."
Shaun Teichner General Counsel
We have therefore prepared this report to provide a detailed overview of our Programme, including a summary of our approach, compliance structure and the various systems and processes that we implement, to support our Programme and promote an ethical culture. We want to be transparent about the challenges we face, how we learn from them and how we use them as an opportunity to improve and push ourselves to do better. This report sets out the efforts that have gone into building our Programme, raising awareness of it, monitoring it, and continuously maintaining and tailoring it, to ensure it is fully embedded into our business globally. Our business is diverse and broad, and ensuring our Programme is implemented in every office and industrial asset requires significant ongoing effort. Also, by openly communicating on our Programme, we hope we can contribute to the continued development and evolution of ethics and compliance programmes and the promotion of responsible business practices.
"Our Ethics and Compliance Programme is fundamental to Glencore continuing to enhance its reputation for integrity and responsibility. The enduring benefits we have delivered together position us very well for the future. The work will not stop and we remain focused on continuous improvement, and I am excited to be part of this important work."
Daniel Silver
Head of Compliance
In order to measure the effectiveness of our Programme and ensure it remains up to date, we regularly assess the Programme against guidance from authorities and NGOs, industry best practice and peer benchmarks. We similarly understand that our stakeholders want us to report on our Programme in a manner that supports their assessment and understanding of it. Accordingly, we have set out in the Appendix to this report, a table which includes a number of key indicators on ethics and compliance programmes from various organisations and where we address those indicators in this report.
We look forward to continued engagement on this critical topic.
Shaun Teichner General Counsel
Daniel Silver
Head of Compliance
Our business model
Inputs and resources on which our business model depends:
Our industrial business spans the metals and energy markets, producing multiple commodities from over 65 assetsWe move commodities from where they are plentiful to where they are needed
Outputs and impact on key stakeholders:
Investors
Assets and natural resourcesMany long-life and high-quality assets
$21.3bn
2021 Adjusted EBITDA
Value over volume approach
Embedded network and knowledge in Marketing operations
$13.1bn
Our people and partnersEstablished long-term relationships with customers and suppliers
Equity free cash flow (FFO less net purchases of property, plant and equipment and dividends to minorities)
Our people
Major employer with c.135,000 people globally
11%
Financial disciplineCapital deployed in disciplined mannerReduction in Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
Marketing hedges out the majority of absolute price risk
Climate change
Marketing profitability driven by volume-driven activities and value-added services
5%
Reduction in total emissions versus 2020
Unique market knowledgeFinding value at every stage in the commodity chain
Payments to governments
$7.6bn
Taxes/royalties
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.