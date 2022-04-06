Log in
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/06 03:27:30 am EDT
512.55 GBX   -0.82%
03:12aGLENCORE : publishes first Ethics and Compliance Report
PU
03:12aGLENCORE : 2021 Ethics and Compliance Report
PU
03:02aGLN : Transactions In Own Shares
PU
Glencore : 2021 Ethics and Compliance Report

04/06/2022 | 03:12am EDT
Welcome

Introduction

At a glance

Our values

47

Governance and structure

Tone at the Top: Our Board of Directors Governance

9

10

Culture

11

Compliance leadership The Compliance team

12

13

Our approach

The Glencore Ethics and Compliance Programme Risk assessments

17

18

Code of Conduct

19

Policies, standards, procedures and guidelines Training and awareness

23

25

Advice

32

Monitoring Whistleblowing framework Discipline and incentives

33

36

40

Key topics

Introduction Anti-corruption and bribery Conflicts of interest

42

43

47

Fraud prevention

48

Sanctions and trade controls Anti-money laundering Competition law Market conduct

49

50

51

52

Information governance and data protection

53

Our business partners

Business partner management framework Third party due diligence and management Know your counterparty

Joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions

55 56 60 60

Regional insights

Updates from the regional teams

Appendix

62 68

Find out more

Ethics and compliance

Video links

Throughout the report, see the video links to ﬁnd out more.

Find out more

Whistleblowing statistics

Introduction

Our Purpose is to responsibly source the commodities that advance everyday life. We look to deliver financial performance and operational excellence, while positively contributing to society and our stakeholders across our value chain.

We recognise that a number of our stakeholders, including our investors, governments, as well as employees, have an interest in our compliance culture and Ethics and Compliance Programme (the Programme). This is particularly so given the challenges we have faced as a Group over the last few years arising from our ongoing investigations and the historical misconduct identified in these investigations.

Glencore has invested significant resources starting before the investigations commenced to build and implement a best-in-class Programme and has made significant investments in compliance personnel, systems and external assurance. We believe that a strong ethics and compliance programme grounded in our Values, particularly integrity and openness, is critical to ensuring we are a responsible and ethical company.

"I am proud of the significant progress we've made in building a best-in-class Ethics and Compliance Programme that will support Glencore in the next chapter of its evolution as it looks to play a critical role in the transition to a low carbon economy."

Shaun Teichner General Counsel

We have therefore prepared this report to provide a detailed overview of our Programme, including a summary of our approach, compliance structure and the various systems and processes that we implement, to support our Programme and promote an ethical culture. We want to be transparent about the challenges we face, how we learn from them and how we use them as an opportunity to improve and push ourselves to do better. This report sets out the efforts that have gone into building our Programme, raising awareness of it, monitoring it, and continuously maintaining and tailoring it, to ensure it is fully embedded into our business globally. Our business is diverse and broad, and ensuring our Programme is implemented in every office and industrial asset requires significant ongoing effort. Also, by openly communicating on our Programme, we hope we can contribute to the continued development and evolution of ethics and compliance programmes and the promotion of responsible business practices.

"Our Ethics and Compliance Programme is fundamental to Glencore continuing to enhance its reputation for integrity and responsibility. The enduring benefits we have delivered together position us very well for the future. The work will not stop and we remain focused on continuous improvement, and I am excited to be part of this important work."

Daniel Silver

Head of Compliance

In order to measure the effectiveness of our Programme and ensure it remains up to date, we regularly assess the Programme against guidance from authorities and NGOs, industry best practice and peer benchmarks. We similarly understand that our stakeholders want us to report on our Programme in a manner that supports their assessment and understanding of it. Accordingly, we have set out in the Appendix to this report, a table which includes a number of key indicators on ethics and compliance programmes from various organisations and where we address those indicators in this report.

We look forward to continued engagement on this critical topic.

Shaun Teichner General Counsel

Daniel Silver

Head of Compliance

At a glance

At a glance continued

Our business model

Inputs and resources on which our business model depends:

Our industrial business spans the metals and energy markets, producing multiple commodities from over 65 assetsWe move commodities from where they are plentiful to where they are needed

Outputs and impact on key stakeholders:

Investors

Assets and natural resourcesMany long-life and high-quality assets

$21.3bn

2021 Adjusted EBITDA

Value over volume approach

Embedded network and knowledge in Marketing operations

$13.1bn

Our people and partnersEstablished long-term relationships with customers and suppliers

Equity free cash flow (FFO less net purchases of property, plant and equipment and dividends to minorities)

Our people

Major employer with c.135,000 people globally

11%

Financial disciplineCapital deployed in disciplined mannerReduction in Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

Marketing hedges out the majority of absolute price risk

Climate change

Marketing profitability driven by volume-driven activities and value-added services

5%

Reduction in total emissions versus 2020

Unique market knowledgeFinding value at every stage in the commodity chain

Payments to governments

$7.6bn

Taxes/royalties

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 259 B - -
Net income 2022 15 802 M - -
Net Debt 2022 22 659 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,69x
Yield 2022 9,94%
Capitalization 88 588 M 88 588 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 81 284
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,78 $
Average target price 7,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC37.83%88 597
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.41%200 550
RIO TINTO PLC25.10%134 206
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC37.02%64 666
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.68%46 861
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)87.52%45 927