Glencore : 2021 Ethics and Compliance Report

Welcome Introduction At a glance Our values 47 Governance and structure Tone at the Top: Our Board of Directors Governance 9 10 Culture 11 Compliance leadership The Compliance team 12 13 Our approach The Glencore Ethics and Compliance Programme Risk assessments 17 18 Code of Conduct 19 Policies, standards, procedures and guidelines Training and awareness 23 25 Advice 32 Monitoring Whistleblowing framework Discipline and incentives 33 36 40 Key topics Introduction Anti-corruption and bribery Conflicts of interest 42 43 47 Fraud prevention 48 Sanctions and trade controls Anti-money laundering Competition law Market conduct 49 50 51 52 Information governance and data protection 53 Our business partners Business partner management framework Third party due diligence and management Know your counterparty Joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions 55 56 60 60 Regional insights Updates from the regional teams Appendix 62 68

Ethics and compliance

Introduction

Our Purpose is to responsibly source the commodities that advance everyday life. We look to deliver financial performance and operational excellence, while positively contributing to society and our stakeholders across our value chain.

We recognise that a number of our stakeholders, including our investors, governments, as well as employees, have an interest in our compliance culture and Ethics and Compliance Programme (the Programme). This is particularly so given the challenges we have faced as a Group over the last few years arising from our ongoing investigations and the historical misconduct identified in these investigations.

Glencore has invested significant resources starting before the investigations commenced to build and implement a best-in-class Programme and has made significant investments in compliance personnel, systems and external assurance. We believe that a strong ethics and compliance programme grounded in our Values, particularly integrity and openness, is critical to ensuring we are a responsible and ethical company.

"I am proud of the significant progress we've made in building a best-in-class Ethics and Compliance Programme that will support Glencore in the next chapter of its evolution as it looks to play a critical role in the transition to a low carbon economy."

Shaun Teichner General Counsel

We have therefore prepared this report to provide a detailed overview of our Programme, including a summary of our approach, compliance structure and the various systems and processes that we implement, to support our Programme and promote an ethical culture. We want to be transparent about the challenges we face, how we learn from them and how we use them as an opportunity to improve and push ourselves to do better. This report sets out the efforts that have gone into building our Programme, raising awareness of it, monitoring it, and continuously maintaining and tailoring it, to ensure it is fully embedded into our business globally. Our business is diverse and broad, and ensuring our Programme is implemented in every office and industrial asset requires significant ongoing effort. Also, by openly communicating on our Programme, we hope we can contribute to the continued development and evolution of ethics and compliance programmes and the promotion of responsible business practices.

"Our Ethics and Compliance Programme is fundamental to Glencore continuing to enhance its reputation for integrity and responsibility. The enduring benefits we have delivered together position us very well for the future. The work will not stop and we remain focused on continuous improvement, and I am excited to be part of this important work."

Daniel Silver

Head of Compliance

In order to measure the effectiveness of our Programme and ensure it remains up to date, we regularly assess the Programme against guidance from authorities and NGOs, industry best practice and peer benchmarks. We similarly understand that our stakeholders want us to report on our Programme in a manner that supports their assessment and understanding of it. Accordingly, we have set out in the Appendix to this report, a table which includes a number of key indicators on ethics and compliance programmes from various organisations and where we address those indicators in this report.

We look forward to continued engagement on this critical topic.

At a glance

At a glance continued