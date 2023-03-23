Glencore : 2022 Basis of Reporting

Introduction Purpose The purpose of this document is to provide information about the definitions and underlying processes applied for the collection and verification of specific Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) key performance indicators (KPIs). These have been subject to independent Limited Assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Deloitte LLP as disclosed in the Glencore Annual Report, Climate Report, and Sustainability Report 2022 ('the Reports'), and the Glencore ESG Data Book. The Reports and the Glencore ESG Data Book are available online at glencore.com/ publications1.

Boundaries and scope of our ESG KPIs The KPIs which are considered in this document are based on information and data from our industrial and marketing activities which cover health & safety, environment, social performance and human rights ('HSEC&HR'). Performance under each of these KPIs is subject to Limited Assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Deloitte LLP. We have established specific organisational and operational boundaries to delineate the data and information which will be considered to measure performance in respect of the KPIs. Organisational boundaries For our industrial assets, where we have operational control, i.e. where Glencore directly or indirectly controls and directs the day-to-day management and operation of the entity engaging in such activity, whether by contract or otherwise, we report our data on a 100% basis, irrespective of our actual equity stake. Industrial care and maintenance assets with suspended operations however report on a limited indicator set, reflecting their reduced activities and workforce. Interests held in joint ventures where we do not have operational control are excluded from these KPIs that are subject to Limited Assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Deloitte LLP.

Our corporate and marketing offices do not report on environmental (e.g. energy, CO2e emissions, water) or health and safety data given the immateriality of their contribution to the relevant KPIs. Finally, we also exclude data and information in respect of investment and holding companies. Operational boundaries With the exception of any environmental spills were they to occur, we exclude environmental data from particular warehouses, terminals, ports and other small non-producing industrial assets, as well as pastoral assets under our operational control and certain industrial offices located off site, as we consider their contribution to our KPIs to be sufficiently small so as to be immaterial. We do not include Scope 3 emissions related to third-party volumes traded by our marketing business in our emissions reporting, apart from emissions relating to marine fuel consumed by time-chartered shipping that is paid for and organised by our coal and oil marketing departments. We do however report on the amount of payments made to governments in respect of the marketing business' performance.