    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:53:27 2023-03-23 am EDT
450.18 GBX   +0.01%
09:43aGlencore : 2022 Climate Report
PU
09:43aGlencore : 2022 Basis of Reporting
PU
03/21LME warehouse delivers stones instead of nickel to Trafigura
RE
Glencore : 2022 Basis of Reporting

03/23/2023 | 09:43am EDT
Basis of reporting on selected ESG KPIs 2022

Energising Advancing

today tomorrow

Introduction

Health and safety

Environment

Responsible citizenship Additional information

Responsibly sourcing the commodities that advance everyday life

Our Values

Safety

We never compromise on safety. We look out for one another and stop work if it's not safe

Responsibility

We take responsibility for our actions. We talk and listen to others to understand what they expect from us. We work to improve our commercial, social and environmental performance

Simplicity

We work efficiently and focus on what's important. We avoid unnecessary complexity and look for simple, pragmatic solutions

Integrity

We have the courage to do what's right, even when it's hard. We do what we say and treat each other fairly and with respect

Openness

We're honest and straightforward when we communicate. We push ourselves to improve by sharing information and encouraging dialogue and feedback

Entrepreneurialism

We encourage new ideas and quickly adapt to change. We're always looking for new opportunities to create value and find better and safer ways of working

Introduction

Purpose

4

Boundaries and scope of our ESG KPIs

4

Data processing methodology in

5

general

Health and safety

Fatalities

7

Hours worked

7

Lost Time Injuries (LTIs)

7

Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate

7

(LTIFR)

Medical Treatment Injuries (MTIs)

8

Restricted Work Injuries (RWIs)

8

Total Recordable Injuries (TRIs)

8

Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate

8

(TRIFR)

Environment

Number of major (category 4) and

catastrophic (category 5)

10

environmental incidents

Direct and indirect energy

10

consumption

Scope 1 emissions

10

Scope 2 emissions - general

10

Scope 2 emissions - location-based

11

Scope 2 emissions - market-based

11

Scope 3 emissions

12

Scope 3 emissions - from transmission

12

and distribution losses (category 3c)

Scope 3 emissions - from the use of

12

sold products (coal and oil) (category 11)

Water withdrawal

13

Water discharge

13

Responsible citizenship

Total amount of payments made to

15

governments

Additional information

Appendix 1

17

Important notice

18

Glencore Basis of reporting on selected ESG KPIs 2022

2

Introduction

Health and safety

Environment

Responsible citizenship Additional information

Introduction

Glencore Basis of reporting on selected ESG KPIs 2022

3

Introduction

Health and safety

Environment

Responsible citizenship Additional information

Introduction

Purpose

The purpose of this document is to provide information about the definitions and underlying processes applied for the collection and verification of specific Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) key performance indicators (KPIs).

These have been subject to independent Limited Assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Deloitte LLP as disclosed in the Glencore Annual Report, Climate Report, and Sustainability Report 2022 ('the Reports'), and the Glencore ESG Data Book. The Reports and the Glencore ESG Data Book are available online at glencore.com/ publications1.

Boundaries and scope of our ESG KPIs

The KPIs which are considered in this document are based on information and data from our industrial and marketing activities which cover health & safety, environment, social performance and human rights ('HSEC&HR'). Performance under each of these KPIs is subject to Limited Assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Deloitte LLP.

We have established specific organisational and operational boundaries to delineate the data and information which will be considered to measure performance in respect of the KPIs.

Organisational boundaries

For our industrial assets, where we have operational control, i.e. where Glencore directly or indirectly controls and directs the day-to-day management and operation of the entity engaging in such activity, whether by contract or otherwise, we report our data on a 100% basis, irrespective of our actual equity stake.

Industrial care and maintenance assets with suspended operations however report on a limited indicator set, reflecting their reduced activities and workforce.

Interests held in joint ventures where we do not have operational control are excluded from these KPIs that are subject to Limited Assurance under ISAE 3000 (Revised) by Deloitte LLP.

Our corporate and marketing offices do not report on environmental (e.g. energy, CO2e emissions, water) or health and safety data given the immateriality of their contribution to the relevant KPIs.

Finally, we also exclude data and information in respect of investment and holding companies.

Operational boundaries

With the exception of any environmental spills were they to occur, we exclude environmental data from particular warehouses, terminals, ports and other small non-producing industrial assets, as well as pastoral assets under our operational control and certain industrial offices located off site, as we consider their contribution to our KPIs to be sufficiently small so as to be immaterial.

We do not include Scope 3 emissions related to third-party volumes traded by our marketing business in our emissions reporting, apart from emissions relating to marine fuel consumed by time-chartered shipping that is paid for and organised by our coal and oil marketing departments.

We do however report on the amount of payments made to governments in respect of the marketing business' performance.

Reporting period

The Reports contain data for the full reporting year. Acquisitions are only included if they were integrated before 1 July in the reporting year, except that with respect to CO2e emissions and energy consumption from industrial assets acquired since the baseline date and falling within the organisational boundary, the data has been added to the CO2e emissions and energy profiles respectively, including the baselines.

Data from divestments is included until the month before disposal, except that CO2e emissions and energy consumption from sold industrial assets, which were previously within the organisational boundary, are removed from the relevant baselines for subsequent reporting periods.

1 We aim to publish the Glencore Sustainability Report 2022 and Glencore ESG Data Book in May 2023.

Glencore Basis of reporting on selected ESG KPIs 2022

4

Introduction

Health and safety

Environment

Responsible citizenship Additional information

Introduction continued

Data processing methodology in general

Glencore's internal reporting systems capture and retain the ESG data presented in the Reports. The metrics in the Reports reflect those used in the commodity markets, and sectors in which we operate and are primarily based on the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)2.

In some instances, we have restated figures from previous years to reflect improvements in our data collection, analysis and validation systems. In case of material restatements, we provide explanations regarding the revised data in the ESG data section of our Sustainability Report, as well as in the About this report section and Appendix two (Performance data) of our 2022 Climate Report. For the year ending 2022, we have restated our 2019 baseline industrial CO2e emissions and energy data (given its close connection to CO2e emissions), and the relevant changes are explained in the About this report section and Appendix two (Performance data) of our

2022 Climate Report3.

  1. Due to confidentiality restrictions under applicable local laws, industrial assets may be unable to access the level of evidence in underlying documentation generally required to validate the classification of a Health & Safety incident in accordance with our incident classification procedures.
  2. We have restated our 2019 baseline to reflect industrial asset portfolio changes from acquisitions and divestments (as recommended by the GHG Protocol). We have also taken the opportunity to make some changes to the scope of our reporting of Scope 3, categories 10 and 11 industrial emissions, resulting in the inclusion of Scope 3 emissions from coal production volumes under our operational control, and to reflect an updated approach to our emission factors sources and our enhanced market-based emissions intensity methodology. For further information refer to the About this report section of our 2022 Climate Report.

All ESG metrics stated in the Reports represent the latest available data, unless referenced otherwise in the text. Some of the totals shown may reflect the rounding up or down of subtotals.

Glencore seeks to report on every HSEC&HR- related incident in the period when it occurs. Occasionally, our incident reporting may take place later due to an improved understanding of the incident or revisions to its classification. Where this results in a restatement4 of previously reported ESG data, we will publicly disclose the restatement and its rationale.

We may change our approach to how we report our ESG data in future Reports without prior announcement; we may also change the reporting of specific ESG data and its interpretation. We will provide relevant explanations in our Reports in case any such changes are material.

Unless otherwise stated in this document, all ESG data forming the basis of our KPIs needs to be reported in the Glencore HSEC&HR Database on a monthly (health and safety incidents, environmental incidents, social performance and human rights incidents) or quarterly basis (environmental data such as energy consumption, data underlying our Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions, water use and discharge). The recording of ESG data follows a workflow usually involving the initial entry of the data, the review of the entered data and its verification. The different steps of the workflow are completed by different individuals. Glencore's Group HSEC&HR team applies additional quality control processes, beyond the assurance by our external assurance provider.

4 Deloitte LLP has not undertaken work to review accuracy and completeness for restated ESG data for previous reporting years and has not provided assurance for restated ESG data.

Glencore Basis of reporting on selected ESG KPIs 2022

5

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer