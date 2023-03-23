Glencore : 2022 Climate Report

Important notice Note on 'our emissions'

This document has been prepared to provide our investors and potential investors with information on

our progress against our 2020 climate change strategy, Pathway to Net Zero. 'Glencore's emissions' or 'our emissions' means CO2e emissions from our industrial assets (including

This document has not been prepared as financial or investment advice or to provide any guidance in Scope 1, 2, and 3) which is defined by reference to operational control save for certain emissions

relating to our equity share in certain independently managed joint ventures, as set out in the About

relation to our future performance. It should be read as a whole, and in conjunction with our periodic

this report section, in Appendix two: Performance data and in the Basis of Reporting 2022. Where

reporting and other announcements (including, without limitation, regulatory announcements made in

'industrial' is used before 'emissions', this is for additional clarity, and the underlying meaning is the

connection with our listings on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange ).

same irrespective of whether this is included.

Glencore operates in a dynamic and uncertain market and external environment. Plans and strategies Throughout this report, where we refer to our aim and/or efforts to achieve 'net zero emissions' we

can and must adapt in response to dynamic market conditions, joint venture decisions, new opportunities

are referring to a net zero ambition in relation to our emissions.

that might arise or other changing circumstances. Investors should not assume that our strategy on

climate change will not evolve and be updated as time passes. Additionally, a number of aspects of our Our 2020 climate strategy focuses on our industrial emissions because we consider these emissions

strategy involve developments or workstreams that are complex and may be delayed, more costly than to be the most relevant emissions for the diversified mining sector, given that they arise from (or are

anticipated or unsuccessful for many reasons, including (without limitation) reasons that are outside of direct consequences of) our own natural resources production.

Glencore's control. Scope 3 emissions associated with third-party volumes traded by our marketing business are not

There are inherent limitations to scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios

included in our emissions reporting and targets because, in our view, those trading activities do not

might eventuate. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct result in the generation of additional Scope 3 emissions associated with the transformation or

and that may or may not eventuate and scenarios may also be impacted by additional factors to the consumption of the product. The trading of these volumes may give rise to additional emissions

assumptions disclosed. Given these limitations we treat these scenarios as one of several inputs that we associated with the transportation and handling of these products and these emissions have been

consider in our climate strategy. included in our strategy. We continue to strengthen the accuracy of our reporting of these emissions.

Due to the inherent uncertainty and limitations in measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and

operational energy consumption under the calculation methodologies used in the preparation of such

data, all CO2e emissions and operational energy consumption data or volume references (including,

without limitation, ratios and/or percentages) in this document are estimates. There may also be

differences in the manner that third parties calculate or report such data compared to Glencore, which

means that third-party data may not be comparable to Glencore's data. For information on how we

calculate our emissions and operational energy consumption data, see our latest Basis of Reporting 2022,

Climate Report and Extended ESG Data, which can be found on our website.

Please also refer to the important notice concerning this report, including in relation to forward-looking