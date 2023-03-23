Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:53:40 2023-03-23 am EDT
450.10 GBX   -0.01%
09:43aGlencore : 2022 Climate Report
PU
09:43aGlencore : 2022 Basis of Reporting
PU
03/21LME warehouse delivers stones instead of nickel to Trafigura
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore : 2022 Climate Report

03/23/2023 | 09:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Climate report 2022

Energising Advancing

today tomorrow

Strategic Report

Delivering our ambition Review of industry organisations

Additional Information

Energising today:

As the world moves towards a low-carbon economy, we are focused on supporting the energy needs of today whilst investing in our transition metals portfolio.

Read more about how we allocate capital to prioritise transition metals: pXX

Advancing tomorrow:

The world of tomorrow will look very different, with new sources of energy and ever greater levels of connectivity. The metals we produce, source and market will support the global ambition to decarbonise.

Our Purpose

Responsibly sourcing the commodities that advance everyday life.

Explore our Climate Report online at: www.glencore.com

Strategic approach

Highlights

2

Chairman's statement

3

Chief Executive Statement

4

Our Climate Action Transition Plan

6

Our targets and ambition

8

Just Transition

12

Governance

15

Risks and opportunities

20

Our seven actions to support Net Zero

Managing our operational footprint

27

Reducing Scope 3 emissions

33

Allocating capital to prioritise transition

37

metals

Collaborating with our value chain

39

Supporting updake and integration of

42

abatement

Utilising technology to improve resource

43

use efficiency

Transparent approach

46

Review of industry organisations

Review of industry organisations

50

Additional Information

Appendix One: Our positions on climate-

57

related topics

Appendix Two: Performance data

59 59

Appendix Three: Industry organisations

66

Glossary

68

About this report

71

Important notice

78

Contact us

79

Strategic Report

Delivering our ambition Review of industry organisations

Additional Information

Important notice

Note on 'our emissions'

This document has been prepared to provide our investors and potential investors with information on

our progress against our 2020 climate change strategy, Pathway to Net Zero.

'Glencore's emissions' or 'our emissions' means CO2e emissions from our industrial assets (including

This document has not been prepared as financial or investment advice or to provide any guidance in

Scope 1, 2, and 3) which is defined by reference to operational control save for certain emissions

relating to our equity share in certain independently managed joint ventures, as set out in the About

relation to our future performance. It should be read as a whole, and in conjunction with our periodic

this report section, in Appendix two: Performance data and in the Basis of Reporting 2022. Where

reporting and other announcements (including, without limitation, regulatory announcements made in

'industrial' is used before 'emissions', this is for additional clarity, and the underlying meaning is the

connection with our listings on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange ).

same irrespective of whether this is included.

Glencore operates in a dynamic and uncertain market and external environment. Plans and strategies

Throughout this report, where we refer to our aim and/or efforts to achieve 'net zero emissions' we

can and must adapt in response to dynamic market conditions, joint venture decisions, new opportunities

are referring to a net zero ambition in relation to our emissions.

that might arise or other changing circumstances. Investors should not assume that our strategy on

climate change will not evolve and be updated as time passes. Additionally, a number of aspects of our

Our 2020 climate strategy focuses on our industrial emissions because we consider these emissions

strategy involve developments or workstreams that are complex and may be delayed, more costly than

to be the most relevant emissions for the diversified mining sector, given that they arise from (or are

anticipated or unsuccessful for many reasons, including (without limitation) reasons that are outside of

direct consequences of) our own natural resources production.

Glencore's control.

Scope 3 emissions associated with third-party volumes traded by our marketing business are not

There are inherent limitations to scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios

included in our emissions reporting and targets because, in our view, those trading activities do not

might eventuate. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct

result in the generation of additional Scope 3 emissions associated with the transformation or

and that may or may not eventuate and scenarios may also be impacted by additional factors to the

consumption of the product. The trading of these volumes may give rise to additional emissions

assumptions disclosed. Given these limitations we treat these scenarios as one of several inputs that we

associated with the transportation and handling of these products and these emissions have been

consider in our climate strategy.

included in our strategy. We continue to strengthen the accuracy of our reporting of these emissions.

Due to the inherent uncertainty and limitations in measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and

operational energy consumption under the calculation methodologies used in the preparation of such

data, all CO2e emissions and operational energy consumption data or volume references (including,

without limitation, ratios and/or percentages) in this document are estimates. There may also be

differences in the manner that third parties calculate or report such data compared to Glencore, which

means that third-party data may not be comparable to Glencore's data. For information on how we

calculate our emissions and operational energy consumption data, see our latest Basis of Reporting 2022,

Climate Report and Extended ESG Data, which can be found on our website.

Please also refer to the important notice concerning this report, including in relation to forward-looking

statements, on page 78.

Glencore Climate Report 2022

1

Strategic Report

Delivering our ambition Review of industry organisations

Additional Information

Performance highlights 2022

Enhanced disclosures

Enhanced disclosures based on feedback received from an extensive consultation with shareholders following the vote on our 2021 Climate Progress Report.

Aligning our capital expenditure

Continued alignment of our material capital expenditure and investments with the goals of the Paris Agreement and our own climate commitments. In 2022, around 75% of our capital expenditure was on sustaining and expanding our metals operations, with 25% used to our energy portfolio as it is responsibly managed down over time.

Restating our 2019 baseline

Restated our 2019 baseline for our emissions (Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, market based) from 374 to 508 million tonnes of CO2e to reflect acquisitions and divestments and other changes to the scope of reporting to enhance clarity and consistency.

Understanding our products' carbon footprints

Participated in efforts to understand our commodities' CO2e emission. In 2022, we contributed to the development of the Global Battery Alliance's Battery Passport, which provides a framework for collecting and reporting on certain ESG data. We also provided input into GBA's 'rulebook' for the GHG footprint and participated in its battery passport pilot.

A non-linear transition

We believe that the global energy transition will be non-linear through time and geography and may create significant challenges for stakeholders in our value chain. We have developed an initial set of principles that will inform our approach to a Just Transition. These build on our existing commitments and practices around closure planning and social and environmental

management.

Abating Scope 1 and 2 emissions

Identified a total of 4.4Mt of CO2 in potential Scope 1 abatement opportunities and 9.9 Mt of CO2 in potential Scope 2 abatement opportunities, as represented on the

2035 Marginal Abatement Cost Curve.

Supporting uptake and integration of abatement

Continued to progress our wholly-owned Carbon Transport and Storage Company (CTSCo) Project, which aims to demonstrate carbon capture from a power station and the sustainable storage of the captured CO2 in the Surat Basin in Queensland, Australia. Studying the potential use of a relatively small portion of the Wandoan coal resource (up to 4 million tonnes per annum) as a feedstock to produce blue hydrogen and ammonia, with the intention to capture approximately 90% of CO2e emissions from this process and permanently store them deep underground using CCS technology.

Transparency on our advocacy activities

Disclosed our direct advocacy linked to climate-related topics and conducted our annual review of the positions and activities of the industry organisations to which we belong.

Our performance highlights 2022

Scope 1 emissions

(CO e million tonnes)

162 .6

2021: 15.9 (rebased from 15.0)

Scope 2 location-based emissions

(CO e million tonnes)

102 .4

2021: 10.4 (rebased from 10.8)

Scope 2 market-based emissions

(CO e million tonnes)

112 .4

2021: 11.4 (rebased from 11.1)

Total energy use

(petajoules)

193

2021: 186 (rebased from 178)

Scope 3 emissions

(CO e million tonnes)

3422

2021: 365 (rebased from 254)

Glencore Climate Report 2022

2

Strategic Report

Delivering our ambition Review of industry organisations

Additional Information

Chairman's statement

I am proud of the progress we are making in delivering our climate commitments

Kalidas Madhavpeddi

Chairman

When I became Chairman in 2021, Glencore had already established a strong strategic approach towards managing its emissions and implementing initiatives that would support the delivery of the goals of the Paris Agreement and had launched its climate strategy with strong investor support. The Company has continued to respond actively to the challenges of climate change and to take actions to deliver on its strategy.

Given the importance of climate strategy to the company, the Board is responsible for overseeing the Group's climate strategy and progress on implementation of our strategy is a standing item on the Board agenda, and is discussed in Board meetings at least twice yearly. During Board meetings, we discuss the Group's progress on delivering our climate strategy, consider the steps that the Group may need to take to address risks and challenges and how best to leverage opportunities.

We receive regular updates from our CEO, Gary Nagle, as chair of our Climate Change Taskforce. We use this information and consider climate issues when reviewing strategic decisions, including those relating to major capital expenditure and acquisitions and divestments with the potential to affect our emissions profile across Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions.

Board members receive annual training on a range of climate change matters. These have included our duties as directors, legal risks, external expectations and evolving climate issues. This training has emphasised the importance of effective integration of climate change into the Group's risk management processes and related Board oversight.

In 2022, I have actively engaged with our shareholders and interested stakeholders on climate change. At our 2022 Annual General Meeting, we had our second shareholder advisory vote on the progress against our three-yearly climate action transition plan. In response to the results of this vote, along with Gary, I undertook an active engagement programme to understand better our shareholders' views on our climate strategy.

The Board and I considered the feedback received from the shareholder consultation process and discussed and approved the steps the Group should take to respond to these issues. We have set out the key points raised during our discussions with shareholders on climate change and how we are responding on page 49.

I am proud of the progress we are making in delivering our climate commitments and believe our holistic approach to supporting the global transition to a low-carbon economy.

Kalidas Madhavpeddi,

Chairman

23 March 2023

Glencore Climate Report 2022

3

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 13:42:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLENCORE PLC
09:43aGlencore : 2022 Climate Report
PU
09:43aGlencore : 2022 Basis of Reporting
PU
03/21LME warehouse delivers stones instead of nickel to Trafigura
RE
03/21Chile to limit copper royalty bill after industry complaints -minister
RE
03/20European stocks rally as UBS deal calms jitters
AN
03/20UBS Upgrades Glencore to Buy from Neutral
MT
03/20Bank of America Upgrades Glencore to Buy from Neutral
MT
03/20FTSE 100, European peers edge into the green
AN
03/20UBS and Bank of America raise Glencore to 'buy'
AN
03/20GLENCORE : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 266 B - -
Net income 2022 20 155 M - -
Net Debt 2022 24 268 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,53x
Yield 2022 8,81%
Capitalization 69 088 M 69 088 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 5,51 $
Average target price 7,55 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC-18.51%69 088
BHP GROUP LIMITED-3.92%148 334
RIO TINTO PLC-8.26%109 914
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)-2.63%41 280
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-19.54%38 632
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.19.89%34 432
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer