Glencore : 2022 Climate Report

Important notice
Note on 'our emissions'
This document has been prepared to provide our investors and potential investors with information on
our progress against our 2020 climate change strategy, Pathway to Net Zero.
'Glencore's emissions' or 'our emissions' means CO2e emissions from our industrial assets (including
This document has not been prepared as financial or investment advice or to provide any guidance in
Scope 1, 2, and 3) which is defined by reference to operational control save for certain emissions
relating to our equity share in certain independently managed joint ventures, as set out in the About
relation to our future performance. It should be read as a whole, and in conjunction with our periodic
this report section, in Appendix two: Performance data and in the Basis of Reporting 2022. Where
reporting and other announcements (including, without limitation, regulatory announcements made in
'industrial' is used before 'emissions', this is for additional clarity, and the underlying meaning is the
connection with our listings on the London Stock Exchange and Johannesburg Stock Exchange ).
same irrespective of whether this is included.
Glencore operates in a dynamic and uncertain market and external environment. Plans and strategies
Throughout this report, where we refer to our aim and/or efforts to achieve 'net zero emissions' we
can and must adapt in response to dynamic market conditions, joint venture decisions, new opportunities
are referring to a net zero ambition in relation to our emissions.
that might arise or other changing circumstances. Investors should not assume that our strategy on
climate change will not evolve and be updated as time passes. Additionally, a number of aspects of our
Our 2020 climate strategy focuses on our industrial emissions because we consider these emissions
strategy involve developments or workstreams that are complex and may be delayed, more costly than
to be the most relevant emissions for the diversified mining sector, given that they arise from (or are
anticipated or unsuccessful for many reasons, including (without limitation) reasons that are outside of
direct consequences of) our own natural resources production.
Glencore's control.
Scope 3 emissions associated with third-party volumes traded by our marketing business are not
There are inherent limitations to scenario analysis and it is difficult to predict which, if any, of the scenarios
included in our emissions reporting and targets because, in our view, those trading activities do not
might eventuate. Scenario analysis relies on assumptions that may or may not be, or prove to be, correct
result in the generation of additional Scope 3 emissions associated with the transformation or
and that may or may not eventuate and scenarios may also be impacted by additional factors to the
consumption of the product. The trading of these volumes may give rise to additional emissions
assumptions disclosed. Given these limitations we treat these scenarios as one of several inputs that we
associated with the transportation and handling of these products and these emissions have been
consider in our climate strategy.
included in our strategy. We continue to strengthen the accuracy of our reporting of these emissions.
Due to the inherent uncertainty and limitations in measuring greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and
operational energy consumption under the calculation methodologies used in the preparation of such
data, all CO2e emissions and operational energy consumption data or volume references (including,
without limitation, ratios and/or percentages) in this document are estimates. There may also be
differences in the manner that third parties calculate or report such data compared to Glencore, which
means that third-party data may not be comparable to Glencore's data. For information on how we
calculate our emissions and operational energy consumption data, see our latest Basis of Reporting 2022,
Climate Report and Extended ESG Data, which can be found on our website.
Please also refer to the important notice concerning this report, including in relation to forward-looking
statements, on page 78.
