For the purposes of this Statement, we have considered the definitions of modern slavery in both the UK and Australian Acts, which cover various forms of exploitation including:

Glencore plc is committed to preventing the occurrence of modern slavery and human trafficking in our operations and supply chains. Our 2022 Modern Slavery Statement (Statement) serves as a voluntary Statement under the UK Modern Slavery Act 2015 (UK Act) and a joint Statement under the Australian Modern Slavery Act 2018 (Cth) (Australian Act).

Board approval

This Statement has been approved by the Board of Glencore plc and is signed on its behalf by Kalidas Madhavpeddi, Chair of the Board, on behalf of all Glencore Group (Group) reporting entities under the Australian Act1 and of all Group entities, which carry on business in the UK for the purposes of the UK Act.

