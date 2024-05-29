A form of proxy for use at Glencore plc's 2024 Annual General Meeting is enclosed and, to be valid, should be completed and returned in accordance with the instructions printed on the form so as to be received by Glencore plc's registrars, Computershare, as soon as possible but, in any event, so as to arrive no later than 12 p.m. CEST on Friday 24 May 2024. Please note that Friday 24 May 2024 has been selected as the date on which the appointment of proxies must be received by Computershare on the basis that Monday 27 May 2024 is a public holiday in Jersey. Completion and return of a form of proxy will not prevent members from attending and voting in person should they wish to do so. Notes on completing and returning the form of proxy can be found on the form and in the notice of meeting and should be read carefully before the form is completed.

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN

30 April 2024

Dear Shareholder,

I am pleased to be writing to you with details of Glencore plc's (the "Company") Annual General Meeting for this year. The AGM will be held at Theater-Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, Zug on 29 May at 12.00 p.m. CEST. The formal notice of AGM is set out on pages 3 and 4 of this document.

The notice describes the business that will be proposed and sets out the procedures for your participation and voting. The AGM provides shareholders with an opportunity to communicate with the Company's directors and we welcome and encourage your participation.

Please note that only those shareholders on the shareholder register at 7 p.m. CEST on 27 May 2024 (or in the event that the AGM is adjourned, 7 p.m. CEST on the day two days prior to the adjourned meeting) will be entitled to attend and/or vote at the AGM. If you would like to vote on the resolutions but cannot come to the AGM, please fill in the proxy form sent to you with this notice and return it in accordance with the instructions printed on the form as soon as possible. It must be received by 12 p.m. CEST on 24 May 2024. Notes on completing and returning the form of proxy can be found on the form and in the notice of meeting and should be read carefully before the form is completed.

The notice of the meeting sets out the same or similar usual business as for previous AGMs of the Company, although I would like to highlight the following:

Climate Action Transition Plan: we recognise our shareholders' and other stakeholders' interest in climate change and their expectation for Glencore to support the goals of the Paris Agreement. At our 2021 AGM, shareholders approved our inaugural Climate Action Transition Plan ("Plan") for the years 2021-2023 and we committed to review and produce an updated Plan at least every three years. In line with this commitment, we are presenting our updated Plan to this year's AGM for 2024 to 2026. This vote is advisory only. Its purpose is to enable shareholders to provide their opinion on our climate plans as part of our ongoing engagement on climate change. The Board retains its overall responsibility for setting our climate strategy and other major strategic decisions.

Revised Remuneration Policy: in accordance with best practice for UK listed companies every three years the Directors' Remuneration Policy is reissued and voted on by shareholders. As a result, we are presenting our revised Directors' Remuneration Policy to this year's AGM.

Directors: all of the current Directors will stand for re-election by the Company's shareholders at the AGM except for Peter Coates who is retiring as a Director. The Company has announced that John Wallington will be joining the Board. However, as his appointment does not take effect until 1 June, he has not been included for election in the notice.

Further explanation of the business to be considered at the AGM is set out on pages 9 to 11 of this document.

The Directors consider that all the Resolutions to be put to the meeting are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders as a whole. Your Board of Directors will be voting in favour of the Resolutions and unanimously recommends that you vote in favour of them.

Yours sincerely,

Kalidas Madhavpeddi Chairman

