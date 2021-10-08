Glencore : Base metals rise on U.S. debt-limit cheer

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Prices of industrial metals broadly rose
on Friday, helped by upbeat sentiment in global equities, as the
United States moved closer to resolving its debt-ceiling
wrangles.
The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved legislation to
temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt
limit and avoid the risk of a historic default this month, but
it put off until December a decision on a longer-lasting remedy.
The Senate-passed bill is still pending approval from the
House of Representatives.
However, macroeconomic uncertainty and a strong dollar
capped further gains in copper.
"Macro uncertainty is high. (Investors) need to continue to
pay attention to the impact of power rationing on both sides of
the supply and demand," said Jinrui Futures in a note, referring
to ongoing power shortage in China and Europe, as well as
possible U.S. stimulus tightening and weakening economic growth.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose
as much as 1.2% before easing to trade 0.3% higher at $9,304 a
tonne by 0635 GMT.
The most-traded November copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange advanced 1.1% to 68,930 yuan
($10,688.15) a tonne, having jumped as much as 2.2% earlier in
the session.
LME nickel advanced 3.3% to $18,870 a tonne, LME tin
rose 2% to $36,005 a tonne, ShFE nickel
increased 3.4% to 142,480 yuan a tonne and ShFE tin
advanced 3.3% to 279,860 yuan a tonne.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chile's copper exports hit $4.157 billion in value in
September, up 18.5% from a year earlier, boosted by strong
global prices for the metal, the central bank said on Thursday.
* Glencore's Antapaccay copper mine in Peru said on
Thursday it did not plan to execute this year or next its
Coroccohuayco project that provoked protests from nearby
residents.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4492 yuan)
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.
and Uttaresh.V)