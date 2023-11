By Christian Moess Laursen

Glencore said it has bought a 77% stake in Canadian miner Teck Resources' steelmaking coal business for $6.93 billion.

The Anglo-Swiss mining giant said Tuesday that the transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of next year.

The Wall Street Journal reported overnight that the companies were nearing a deal, citing people familiar with the situation.

