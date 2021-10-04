Glencore : Commodity traders face big margin calls as gas prices soar

LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The world's top commodity trading
houses are being told by brokers and exchanges to deposit
hundreds of millions of dollars in extra funds to cover their
exposure to soaring gas prices, seven sources with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Glencore, Gunvor, Trafigura and Vitol are among the
commodity merchants facing what are known as margin calls on
their financial positions in natural gas markets, the sources
said.
The calls are forcing the traders to tie up more capital.
Some, particularly smaller firms, are having to increase
borrowing, leaving them with less cash to trade with and
potentially hurting their profits, the sources said.
The sources, who include company officials, brokers and
bankers, declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the
matter.
"While there have been margin calls associated with the
European natural gas price rally, Gunvor maintains a healthy
liquidity position and instruments to manage any further
volatility," a company spokesperson said.
Glencore, whose main business is mining, declined to
comment. Trafigura and Vitol also declined to comment.
Smaller Swiss trader Kolmar Group said it was paying major
margin calls but the positions were adequately covered and not a
risk to the business. It did not give details. Lebanese firm BB
Energy said it faced no margin calls.
Trading firms have gambled heavily on natural gas produced
and exported from the United States in recent years, signing
long-term contracts to buy cargoes of liquefied natural gas
(LNG). Some of the contracts run through 2041 and are mainly
designed to export gas to Europe and Asia.
A bond prospectus published by Gunvor this week gave a rare
glimpse into the size of its hedging operations, much of it
related to gas and LNG. It showed the company's pre-sold or
hedged inventories totalled $5.3 billion in June, up from $2.8
billion in 2018. Natural gas and LNG trading accounted for
nearly half of its traded volumes for the period at about 45%.
The prospectus also showed that at least $2.5 billion of the
company's credit lines were allocated for margin call funding,
out of its total credit facilities of $18 billion.
LIQUIDITY SQUEEZE
To hedge against price differences between physical gas in
the United States now and the rest of the world in the future,
traders need to sell short positions in the European and Asian
gas futures markets.
A short position is created when a trader sells a gas
futures contract with the intention of repurchasing it later,
hopefully at a lower price.
The strategy caused a liquidity squeeze last month when
European gas prices soared due to a variety of factors including
low inventories, high demand for gas in Asia, low Russian and
LNG supply to Europe, and outages.
In Europe, the main platform for building a short position
in gas futures is the Dutch TTF gas market hub.
Two of the sources said trading houses and other players had
together accumulated $30 billion worth of short positions in
the TTF market, with European utilities taking the opposite long
side of the play.
Traders typically borrow to build short positions, with
85-90% of the funding coming from banks. Some 10-15% of the
value of the short - known as minimum margin - is covered by the
traders' own funds and deposited with a broker's account.
A margin call occurs if funds in the account fall below the
minimum margin requirement, in this case 10-15%.
With the front-month TTF gas contract, a
European benchmark, rocketing 385% since January, the 10-15%
coverage turned into 3-5%, triggering margin calls.
Traders were forced to provide extra funds from their own
reserves or with credit lines from banks.
The sources said trading firms had also looked to adjust
their books to reduce their exposures.
The situation is particularly difficult for
small-to-mid-sized trading firms, the sources said, who
described the margin calls as on a scale not seen before. Larger
companies have much deeper pockets. Trafigura's first-half
results in June, for example, showed it had $6.8 billion of cash
and equivalents.
LNG sellers are also placing extra demands on trading
houses, asking for credit letters to ensure they can pay,
according to industry sources.
