Glencore Enters Into Joint Venture With Britishvolt for Battery Recycling

Glencore PLC said Thursday it has entered into a battery-recycling joint venture with battery maker Britishvolt Ltd. aimed at developing an ecosystem for such recycling in the U.K.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading company said a plant will process all Britishvolt's battery-manufacturing scrap from the planned gigafactory in Blyth, located in England. The facility is expected to be operational by mid-2023, the company said.

