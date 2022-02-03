Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore Enters Into Joint Venture With Britishvolt for Battery Recycling

02/03/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Sabela Ojea


Glencore PLC said Thursday it has entered into a battery-recycling joint venture with battery maker Britishvolt Ltd. aimed at developing an ecosystem for such recycling in the U.K.

The Anglo-Swiss commodity mining and trading company said a plant will process all Britishvolt's battery-manufacturing scrap from the planned gigafactory in Blyth, located in England. The facility is expected to be operational by mid-2023, the company said.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-22 0241ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 1.29% 401 Delayed Quote.6.49%
SILVER -0.52% 22.529 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
All news about GLENCORE PLC
02:42aGlencore Enters Into Joint Venture With Britishvolt for Battery Recycling
DJ
02:09aGLENCORE : & strategic partner Britishvolt strengthen relationship and agree to build batt..
PU
02/02Glencore, Britishvolt Partner Up to Develop Battery Recycling Capacity in Britain
MT
02/02Glencore, Britishvolt team up for UK EV battery recycling plant
RE
02/02AUSTRAL RESOURCES AUSTRALIA LTD (ASX : AR1) Offtake and Prepayment Agreement Secured with ..
AQ
02/02FTSE 100 Closes Wednesday Higher as Stock Market Bounce Continues
DJ
02/02Codelco, Collahuasi copper mine production up in December - Chile's Cochilco
RE
02/02FTSE Rises, Sterling Seen Falling Vs Euro on BOE-ECB Moves
DJ
02/02UBS Lifts Glencore PT, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
02/02FREYR Enters 9 Frame Agreements for Raw Materials at its Norwegian Battery Plants
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 213 B - -
Net income 2021 7 315 M - -
Net Debt 2021 27 829 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,08x
Yield 2021 4,08%
Capitalization 70 891 M 70 891 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,46x
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 135 000
Free-Float 75,4%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,42 $
Average target price 6,12 $
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC6.49%70 891
BHP GROUP LIMITED9.98%164 594
RIO TINTO PLC9.46%120 109
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC10.13%54 727
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.95%34 059
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)17.96%30 372