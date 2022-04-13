Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/13 08:31:00 am EDT
530.40 GBX   +1.07%
08:17aProbe Shows Glencore as Supplier of Contaminated Bunker Fuel in Singapore Port
MT
08:14aGlencore Funded Refineries Owned by Putin's Allies, SourceMaterial Reports
DJ
08:10aMARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 13, 2022
Glencore Funded Refineries Owned by Putin's Allies, SourceMaterial Reports

04/13/2022 | 08:14am EDT
--Glencore PLC funded two Russian refineries owned by Vladimir Putin's allies in 2016, and was repaid with oil products worth around $800 million, investigative journalism group SourceMaterial reports.

--Loan security documents relating to the deals indicate the arrangements remain active, but Glencore says it has no continuing business relationship with either refinery and that both deals were carried out through an open-market process, SourceMaterial says.

--SourceMaterial is a non-profit organization funded by charitable foundations. It works collaboratively with major news vendors, including The Times of London, NBC and Bloomberg.

--The Times is owned by News Corp., the parent company of Dow Jones & Co., publisher of the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.


Full story: https://bit.ly/3ro9s3O


Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-13-22 0813ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GLENCORE PLC 0.95% 530.1 Delayed Quote.39.97%
SILVER 1.39% 25.744 Delayed Quote.7.66%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 264 B - -
Net income 2022 16 198 M - -
Net Debt 2022 23 369 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,67x
Yield 2022 9,77%
Capitalization 89 401 M 89 401 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 81 284
Free-Float 81,0%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 6,84 $
Average target price 7,48 $
Spread / Average Target 9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC39.97%89 401
BHP GROUP LIMITED24.63%196 018
RIO TINTO PLC25.80%132 933
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC35.96%64 902
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)88.54%48 570
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.20.61%42 239