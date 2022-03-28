Glencore : GLN - Notice of Annual General Meeting

GLENCORE PLC

(Incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991) (Registration number 107710)

JSE Share Code: GLN

LSE Share Code: GLEN ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Baar, Switzerland

28 March 2022

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Glencore plc releases today its Notice of AGM, which will be held on 28 April 2022 at 12 p.m. Central European Summer Time at Theater-Casino Zug, Artherstrasse 2-4, Zug, Switzerland.

The last day to trade in order to be registered on the voting record date is Tuesday, 19 April 2022. The voting record date is Friday, 22 April 2022.

Although the Company is expecting to hold a physical meeting, it will continue to monitor developments relating to Covid-19, including the requirements of the relevant Swiss authorities, and will update shareholders accordingly. Any changes to the arrangements for the AGM set out in the Notice of AGM will be communicated to shareholders before the AGM via the dedicated page of the website(glencore.com/agm)and, where appropriate, by a regulatory information service announcement.

The Company will also follow any applicable Covid-19 rules for events that are in place in Canton Zug at the time of the AGM.

The Notice of Meeting and Form of Proxy for the AGM are being made available or posted to shareholders from today. These documents are also available on our website (see above) and will shortly be available for inspection on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Shareholders should continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates regarding the AGM.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings t: +41 41 709 28 80 m: +41 79 737 56 42 martin.fewings@glencore.com Media Charles Watenphul t: +41 41 709 24 62 m: +41 79 904 33 20 charles.watenphul@glencore.com Company Secretarial John Burton t: +41 41 709 26 19 m: +41 79 944 54 34 john.burton@glencore.com Nicola Leigh t: +41 41 709 27 55 m: +41 79 735 39 16 nicola.leigh@glencore.com Lionel Mateo t: +41 41 709 28 47 m: +41 79 152 09 05 lionel.mateo@glencore.com

www.glencore.com Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

About Glencore

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

Glencore recognises our responsibility to contribute to the global effort to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050. In August 2021 we increased our medium-term emission reduction target to a 50% reduction by 2035 and introduced a new short-term target of a 15% reduction by 2026.

