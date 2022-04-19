Glencore : GLN - Notice of Distribution - South African Rand Rate

GLENCORE PLC

(Incorporated in Jersey under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991) (Registration number 107710)

JSE Share Code: GLN

LSE Share Code: GLEN ISIN: JE00B4T3BW64

LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Baar, Switzerland

19 April 2022

NOTICE OF DISTRIBUTION − SOUTH AFRICAN RAND RATE

In Glencore's 2021 preliminary results announcement, released on the Stock Exchange News Service of the JSE Limited on 15 February 2022, the Board of Directors declared a distribution of US$0.26 per ordinary share. Subject to shareholder approval at the Company's AGM on Thursday, 28 April 2022, the distribution will be made from the capital contribution reserves of the Company in two equal tranches of US$0.13, payable in the first six months of the 2022 financial year (H1) and second six months of the 2022 financial year (H2).

The currency exchange rate applicable for the distribution payable to shareholders on the Glencore plc South African branch register has been determined by reference to the close of business exchange rate applicable to the South African Rand on Thursday, 14 April 2022. This rate is as follows:

Distribution per ordinary Glencore share in South African Rand Distribution of US$0.13 per ordinary Glencore share Applicable USD:ZAR Exchange Rate South African Rand 14.6738 1.90759

Dematerialisation and rematerialisation of registered share certificates in South Africa may not be effected during the period from Wednesday, 20 April 2022 to Friday, 22 April 2022, both days inclusive, nor will transfers between the Jersey register and the South African register be permitted between Tuesday, 19 April 2022 and Friday, 22 April 2022, both dates inclusive.

This H1 distribution will be paid on Friday, 20 May 2022.

Sponsor

Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, a division of Absa Bank Limited