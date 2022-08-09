Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Glencore plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GLEN   JE00B4T3BW64

GLENCORE PLC

(GLEN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:36 2022-08-09 am EDT
462.20 GBX   -0.68%
03:16aGLENCORE : International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Glencore : International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples

08/09/2022 | 03:16am EDT
posted:09/08/2022

For International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, we connected with Rebecca Gentle, the Senior Community Engagement Advisor at McArthur River Mine (MRM) in Australia. The observance day this year focusses on the role of indigenous women in the preservation and transmission of traditional knowledge, which Rebecca understands deeply. Not only did she form close connections with the local Borroloola people, but she also helped compile and publish a traditional medicinal book inspired by a passionate female elder. Rebecca's collaboration with local communities embodies the openness and responsibility we aim for throughout our global business. Read on to learn more about her story.

"I grew up in the small country town of Forbes, New South Wales (NSW), as an only child but in a large extended family where we all supported each other.

Family are the most important people in my life and, you know, I haven't changed that much since I was a kid. Fishing, camping, the outdoors - that's always been the thing with me.

I used to enjoy exploring the NSW coast in my spare time but now it's anywhere in the Northern Territory. There are lots of beautiful places here, but I'd have to say anywhere on the water would be my favourite. I'm really enjoying the work-life balance of exploring the territory from my base in Howard Springs, Darwin, and my career at McArthur River Mine.

Growing up, my dad worked in mining, so I understood what it all meant but it wasn't a thing I really aspired to. I actually started out in Human Resources for 12 months and fell into this role of community engagement. I started in February 2013 and nine years later I'm still here!

My role is managing a programme to consult and work closely with the local community of Borroloola (some 60 kilometres downstream from the mine), which benefits everybody. I work both at site and in town, which provides a good balance and the flexibility to work more closely with the community, which has a large Indigenous population.

I was surprised by how complex the Indigenous culture is. There are four different Indigenous language groups in Borroloola, across four town camps. Everyone has their view of what they think the culture is like, but there is such complexity in how it all fits.

I've been lucky in that I have made amazing connections with the people of Borroloola. Their knowledge, their culture and their language - everything about them is amazing. When I'm away from MRM or Borroloola I feel like I need to come home and get grounded in the community again. I find that really interesting about myself.

Rebecca Gentle - Senior Community Engagement Advisor at McArthur River Mine (MRM)

We are trying to bring that connection onto the mine site as well. We have Indigenous culture nights where we invite senior Indigenous women to the site and they show us how to make bush medicines and cook bush tucker. These connections are increasing the number of trainees in our Indigenous employment programme dramatically.

There are so many more local Borroloola people who work on the mine site now, which just shares that knowledge again.

What I'm most proud of are the achievements I've made as part of a team - including the launch of the bush tucker book. MRM worked with the Borroloola community to compile and publish this book about bush medicines and food. It followed from a close relationship I had with one Elder in particular. She had a real passion for sharing her culture and language and keeping them alive. She always wanted to publish a book, but sadly she passed away before she could.

It took a long time to gather all the information for the book, but the highlight for me was getting that knowledge from Elders; consulting with four different language groups to bring together information on the region's bush tucker. I'm very proud of myself for achieving that.

And it follows the advice I would give to anyone looking to work in the mining industry - be open to any opportunity presented to you, and always back yourself."

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 07:15:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLENCORE PLC
Analyst Recommendations on GLENCORE PLC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 276 B - -
Net income 2022 20 200 M - -
Net Debt 2022 25 308 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,72x
Yield 2022 9,74%
Capitalization 73 556 M 73 556 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
EV / Sales 2023 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 81 284
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart GLENCORE PLC
Duration : Period :
Glencore plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLENCORE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 5,64 $
Average target price 7,21 $
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Nagle Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven F. Kalmin General Manager-Finance
Kalidas V. Madhavpeddi Chairman
Patrice E. Merrin Independent Non-Executive Director
Martin James Gilbert Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLENCORE PLC24.11%73 556
BHP GROUP LIMITED-6.48%135 408
RIO TINTO PLC1.34%99 092
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-2.22%42 366
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)56.18%39 497
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-12.96%28 982