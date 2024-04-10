Stock GLEN GLENCORE PLC
Glencore plc

Equities

GLEN

JE00B4T3BW64

Diversified Mining

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
 06:51:12 2024-04-10 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
473.5 GBX +0.11% Intraday chart for Glencore plc +3.53% +0.51%
Latest news about Glencore plc

GLENCORE : Looking beyond the challenges of the past year Alphavalue
European Equities Close Higher in Monday Trading; ECB Survey Finds Tightening Financial Conditions in Q1 MT
Miners and airlines in demand as FTSE 100 climbs AN
Zambia's copper output may rise to 1 million tons by 2026 as mines expand RE
Sigma Lithium CEO won't sell the company at current lithium prices RE
European Equities Close Mostly Higher in Thursday Trading as Auto, Mining Stocks Rally; Eurozone PMI Hits 10-Month High MT
Glencore, Santacruz Silver Mining Amend Terms in Bolivian Mining Asset Sale MT
Santacruz Silver Mining Amended Terms of Sale on Glencore's Bolivian Mining Assets MT
Santacruz Silver Mining Brief: Amending Terms of Sale On Glencore's Bolivian Mining Assets MT
Teck Resources' Sale of Canada Coal Business to Glencore Approved by EU Regulators MT
Glencore Secures EU Nod to Acquire Teck's Canadian Coal Business MT
Glencore Receives EU Approval for Teck Resources Deal MT
Xtract Resources enters joint venture for Zambian copper project AN
EARNINGS AND TRADING: MediaZest optimistic; Volta Finance NAV up AN
Korea Zinc agrees 40% fee cut to turn Teck's mined zinc into metal, sources say RE
European Equities Close Lower Tuesday; Eurozone Manufacturing at 3-Month Low; Mining Stocks Rally, Real Estate Drops MT
Europe down after Easter holiday weekend AN
Stillwater Critical Minerals Raising C$2.5 Million in a Private Placement of Share Units MT
European Equities Close Modestly Higher in Thursday Trading; Data Shows UK Dipped Into Recession in H2 of 2023 MT
Sigma Lithium Brief: Adds Price discovery was Driven through closed private bidding, Aiming to maximize the value of its commercial shipment strategy with Glencore MT
Li-Cycle to Cut 17% of Global Workforce, Incur Charge; Interim CFO Named; Key Executives Appointed MT
Li-Cycle to cut 17% of staff amid battery recycling growing pains RE
Glencore's ex-head of oil loses UK legal fight over tax RE
Li-Cycle Closes $75 Million Investment From Glencore MT
HSBC Reduces Glencore PT, Keeps Hold Rating MT

Chart Glencore plc

Company Profile

Glencore plc specializes in producing and distributing metals, minerals and petroleum products products, primarily for the automotive, steel, and food-processing industries. The group also offers logistical, supply, and financing services. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - oil products, coke and coal (64.9%); - metals and minerals (35.1%): aluminum, zinc, copper, alumina, iron alloys, nickel, cobalt, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (34.3%), Asia (41%), Americas (17.3%), Africa (5.2%) and Oceania (2.2%).
Sector
Diversified Mining
Calendar
2024-04-29 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release - Production Report
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR) , FTSE 100
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Glencore plc

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
C+
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
13
Last Close Price
5.993 USD
Average target price
6.172 USD
Spread / Average Target
+2.99%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Integrated Mining

1st Jan change Capi.
GLENCORE PLC Stock Glencore plc
+0.58% 72.83B
BHP GROUP LIMITED Stock BHP Group Limited
-9.82% 151B
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN) Stock Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Ma'aden)
+8.14% 51.64B
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V. Stock Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V.
+15.36% 50.23B
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC Stock Anglo American plc
+11.77% 33.68B
TECK RESOURCES LIMITED Stock Teck Resources Limited
+19.09% 25.43B
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED Stock Hindustan Zinc Limited
+26.23% 20.24B
IVANHOE MINES LTD. Stock Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
+38.68% 16.37B
VEDANTA LIMITED Stock Vedanta Limited
+39.93% 15.08B
SOUTH32 LIMITED Stock South32 Limited
0.00% 9.71B
Integrated Mining
