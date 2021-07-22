Log in
Glencore : Notice of 2021 Half-Year Results

07/22/2021
2021 Half-Year Production Report

Glencore plc will release its 2021 Half-Year Production Report on Friday, 30 July 2021.

The announcement will be screened by the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange and available on our website (www.glencore.com) from 7.00 am UK.

2021 Half-Year Results

Our 2021 Half-Year Results will be released on Thursday, 5 August 2021.
The results announcement will be screened by the Regulatory News Service of the London Stock Exchange and will be available on our website at 7.00 am UK.

Webcast

A live webcast starting at 8.00 am UK will be accessible at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/eanq4spd

To listen to the audio please make sure your speakers are unmuted on your computer or laptop. If you are using a mobile device please use your handset's volume controls.

If you are unable to connect via the web, please dial in to the listen-only conference call using the details below.

Dial in

Participants to dial in 15 minutes prior to the start time using the number / Conference ID listed below and leave any information requested after the tone:

Event Plus Passcode: 8788917

Location

Phone Type

Phone Number

Australia

Tollfree/Freephone

1800202404

Australia, Sydney

Local

+61 281034139

Canada

Tollfree/Freephone

18669250818

Hong Kong

Tollfree/Freephone

800968718

Hong Kong, Hong Kong

Local

+852 58197801

South Africa

Tollfree/Freephone

0800014552

South Africa, Johannesburg

Local

+27 105002178

Switzerland

Tollfree/Freephone

0800000367

Switzerland, Zurich

Local

+41 445807145

United Kingdom

Tollfree/Freephone

08002796619

United Kingdom, London

International

+44 (0) 2071 928338

USA

Tollfree/Freephone

18778709135

USA, New York

Local

+16467413167

Presentation

The presentation slides will be available for download on 5 August 2021 from 7.00 am UK from our website: www.glencore.com

Replay

If you are unable to attend the live webcast, an on-demand replay will be available within 24 hours of the presentation ending at the same link as the live webcast. The presentation will also be archived on our website.

For further information please contact:

Investors

Martin Fewings
t: +41 41 709 28 80
m: +41 79 737 56 42
martin.fewings@glencore.com

Media

Charles Watenphul
t: +41 41 709 24 62
m: +41 79 904 33 20
charles.watenphul@glencore.com

Glencore LEI: 2138002658CPO9NBH955

Notes for Editors

Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 responsibly-sourced commodities that advance everyday life. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites and oil production assets.

With a strong footprint in over 35 countries in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial activities are supported by a global network of more than 30 marketing offices. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing and oil sectors. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 135,000 people, including contractors.

Glencore is proud to be a member of the Voluntary Principles on Security and Human Rights and the International Council on Mining and Metals. We are an active participant in the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative. Our ambition is to be a net zero total emissions company by 2050.

Disclaimer

The companies in which Glencore plc directly and indirectly has an interest are separate and distinct legal entities. In this document, 'Glencore', 'Glencore group' and 'Group' are used for convenience only where references are made to Glencore plc and its subsidiaries in general. These collective expressions are used for ease of reference only and do not imply any other relationship between the companies. Likewise, the words 'we', 'us' and 'our' are also used to refer collectively to members of the Group or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Disclaimer

Glencore plc published this content on 22 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2021 06:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
